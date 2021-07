We all know someone like this in Tri-Cities. I moved to Tri-Cities from Iowa back in 2003. I like to think I know the area pretty well and by proxy, the people who call it home. If someone were to ask you "What kind of people live in Tri-Cities," do you think you'd have the answer? Tri-Citians are as different as the cities themselves. We have a lot of people who have doctorates, farms, boats, and who can speak multiple languages. We all seem to know someone who can play guitar and sing. All of these people make Tri-Cities feel more like home.