The Best of The Anthony Gargano Show 6-23-2021

In today’s best of, Anthony opens the show with his continued anger towards the sports Gods. He doesn’t understand why they continue to torture us when it comes to Philadelphia sports teams. He also expresses his anger with the Phillies as a franchise and Major League Baseball (0:00-20:32). Cuz and Choonis then bring you Morning Thoughts, which includes Andrew calling a violation on his buddy’s Game 7 viewing experience (20:32-27:24). ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi joins the show to discuss the Sixers brutal Game 7 loss and where the franchise goes from here (27:24-38:07).