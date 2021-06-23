Cancel
‘The Dailey Project’ Seeks Volunteers for KORD’s Ed Dailey

By Woody
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 10 days ago
Thousands of country music fans have been listening to Ed Dailey on Sunday mornings for decades. His Legends of Country show is one of the highest-rated segments on KORD. He has also taught the art of broadcasting to hundreds of students over the years at Tri-Tech Skills Center in Kennewick. Ed is one of those guys who is always there to help. Part of that is the teacher in him, and part of that is his enormous heart. When he's not helping students better themselves, he's raising funds and supplies for the homeless. The number of lives he's touched can't be counted. But as Ed's fight against cancer continues, his normal activities have naturally taken a back seat. You can still hear Ed host Legends of Country every Sunday morning, thanks to his vast collection of past shows, but everyday activities have become impossible due to the beat-down his body is taking from the chemo. One of the things suffering in Ed's life right now is his yard and outdoor surroundings. Those closest to him would like to remedy that. If you would like to lend a hand, details are below. From the entire staff at Townsquare Media, our best thoughts are with you, Ed. Beat this thing. You are an extraordinary part of this world.

