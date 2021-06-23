FourthWave Accelerator for Women-led Tech Businesses Opens 2021 Applications

Investing in women is one of the most effective ways to reduce inequality and increase economic growth. To leverage this, local startup accelerator FourthWave has launched its third round and is accepting applications for its next cohort. The women-focused accelerator is partnering again in 2021 with The Carlsen Center at Sacramento State and teaming up with with local government and private sector organizations, including StartupSac, to foster leadership skills and smart business foundations for women-led businesses.