Garth Brooks Coming to Nissan Stadium

NewsChannel5 is giving away tickets to the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour! You will have a chance to win a pair of tickets in five different newscasts starting at 6am Thursday, June 24. Watch for the cue to call. The 5th caller wins. The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is Saturday, July 31st, 7:00 PM at Nissan Stadium. Tickets will be on sale Friday, June 25th at 10:00 AM CDT. It will be in-the-round seating. There will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase. There are only 3 ways to purchase tickets: at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on your mobile phone. Please note there will be no ticket sales at the venue box office on Friday, June 25th. Tickets will cost $94.95, all inclusive.