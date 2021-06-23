Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

FRACTAL UNIVERSE: “THE IMPASSABLE HORIZON”

nocleansinging.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are times when one can feel like some sort of mystic far-seer when it comes to an album release, hovering over whatever magical talisman grants them vision into other realms, timelines, worlds, various 7-11 bathrooms, and so on, and able to see an album like some sort of organic creature, as if it were a living plant, sparked from the seed of an earlier being, and you somehow feel like you can follow that trail all the way back to its genesis, point to it, and say “This, this right here, is what created this exact moment in time”.

www.nocleansinging.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alkaloid#Frenchmen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

KRYPTAN: A REVIEW OF THEIR SELF-TITLED EP AND THE PREMIERE OF “A GIANT LEAP FOR WHOREDOM”

The dumpster fire of the past pandemic year was wretched in countless ways, but most of us have realized that it also gave birth to a multitude of changes that were not all bad. Among other fortunate developments, the shutdowns and solitary confinements gave many experienced musicians the space to turn their talents in different directions, no longer wholly consumed by the feverishness of routines that might have marked the pre-pandemic age.
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: VASSAGO — “ELITE OF SATAN”

Twenty-two years after releasing their debut album, Knights From Hell, the infernal Swedish slaughterers in Vassago have emerged with a second full-length, aptly titled Storm of Satan. In the interval two of its members devoted their attentions to the black metal band Lord Belial, but thankfully have now revived Vassago, which represents a very different vehicle for their talents — and Andy LaRoque of King Diamond joined them on lead guitar for this new hell ride.
Musicnocleansinging.com

GONZO’S BEST OF BRUTAL SHIT: JUNE 2021

(Today we launch what we hope will be a long-recurring column by our contributor Gonzo in which he spotlights favorite releases from the month just ended.) No matter how much ground we cover at NCS on a daily, weekly, and even monthly basis, there’s always some music lurking in some dark corner of the metal universe that gets overlooked somehow. Some of that is, of course, by design – we don’t typically highlight the bigger names you’ll see in larger publications; we tend to reach farther down the smoldering depths of the metal underbelly for the stuff that doesn’t get as much exposure.
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

WAXING LYRICAL: PLAGUEWIELDER

(In this new edition of Andy Synn‘s interview series devoted to lyrics in metal, he got input from Bryce Seditz of the Ohio band Plaguewielder.) We – and that’s the collective we, not the royal we – have been big fans and followers of Ohio Blackened Sludge-bringers Plaguewielder for quite some time now.
San Bernardino, CAhomeadore.com

Horizon by Bauen

Horizon is a concrete house located in San Bernardino, Paraguay, designed in 2019 by Bauen. In the city of San Bernardino, known for its rugged topography in most parts of its territory. We place ourselves in a land with privileged views. Taking in mind the particularities of the site, we decided to focus our objectives into enhancing the most captivating aspect of it: THE HORIZON. Through two horizontal parallel plates of concrete, joined together by 4 columns in one level, a strict grid of 9 modules of 4.33mts is generated (a tic tac toe ). A square of 13x13mts is established, where the only unalterable module it’s the one placed in the center; which is the module where the fire resides, the meeting space around the food, “the kitchen”. All the other modules are modifiable, where by means of sliding planes, the spaces can be assembled, disassembled and reassembled as required. These spaces can be 2, 3 or 5, the studio can become the living room and vice versa, all subordinated to the needs of the moment.
CelebritiesComplex

Jim Jones Challenges Instagram Haters Roasting Size of His Legs

Jim Jones has a challenge for everyone making fun of his legs. The Dipset MC hopped on Instagram earlier this week to post a video of him doing pull-ups, and of course, Instagram had some fun with it. Many commented on the post claiming that the rapper’s legs were disproportionate to his upper body, with some saying he must’ve missed a few leg days.
Musicnocleansinging.com

SEEN AND HEARD: OBSCURA, DISENTOMB, HAIL SPIRIT NOIR, DIRTY SHIRT, EMPLOYED TO SERVE, GADGET

I’m scurrying. I was all ready to launch an album premiere and review, but the provider of the stream code seems to have been swallowed by the earth. So, to fill the gap I’ve quickly pulled together a bunch of new songs I encountered this morning, most of which come with entertaining videos. I’m pretending I’m a DJ and just inserting some very brief comments before each one, and adding some release info below the clips.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Tuning In: Met musing stirs impassioned listener debate

In my most recent column, I presented some of the complications surrounding Classical IPR’s broadcasts of full-length productions from the Metropolitan Opera on the radio. I seem to have incited a bit of a panic among opera lovers in the region. The Metropolitan Opera’s radio broadcast season ended earlier this month, but it will return in December on Classical IPR.
Musicfangirlish.com

Fangirlish Playlist for ‘Shadow and Bone’s’ Kaz Brekker

We’re back with another Shadow and Bone character playlist. This time we are focusing on the Bastard of the Barrel, AKA Dirtyhands himself, Kaz Brekker. We love our broken leader of the Crows. He’s got many layers and we think our latest playlist touches on all of his emotions. There’s some tracks here that represent his feelings for Inej too don’t worry. If you want a full playlist that is all Kanej, check out the one our girl Lizzie put together.
Celebritiescompletemusicupdate.com

Nick Grimshaw announces Radio 1 departure

Nicholas ‘Nick’ Grimshaw has announced that he is leaving BBC Radio 1 after fourteen years with the station, with Vick Hope and Jordan North set to replace him in the drivetime slot. Grimshaw joined Radio 1 back in 2007, subsequently taking over the station’s breakfast show in 2012. He then...
Boston, MAbostonhassle.com

Grace Ward – TEARS FOR THE TIME KEEPER

It’s a funny little trick to make the best 3 songs (imo) on your album the last 3 songs on your album. In my mind that’s what one half of the wonderful HOUNDSTEETH does here. GRACE WARD released TEARS FOR THE TIME KEEPER in April and I’ve been listening to it ever since, its songs shimmering despite a muggy summer thus far. Melancholy folk tinged experimental pop.
Mental Healthzapgossip.com

Tom Odell feels free thanks to pouring issues into song

Tom Odell felt “unshackled” when he started writing songs about his anxiety. The 30-year-old singer had previously kept quiet about his mental health struggles but he’s delighted to have poured his “very destructive” way of thinking into his fourth album ‘Monsters’ and do “something good” with his feelings. He told...
Musictheobelisk.net

Sleep Moscow Premiere “Of the Sun” Video; Album out July 30

Sweden’s Sleep Moscow will release their sophomore full-length, Of the Sun, on July 30 through Majestic Mountain Records. It is the Norrköping-based outfit’s first outing for the label and follows 2018’s A Wounded Moon — a short LP, if an LP, at 23 minutes — as a richly textured, deeply melancholic and semi-conceptual work that plays out across nine tracks and 38 minutes. A strong current of there-and-away runs throughout the songs — which makes it somewhat ironic that pieces like “Light Will Meet Us,” “Gift of Life,” “Of the Sun” (video premiering below) and the piano-and-string-inclusive “Alone,” which also features Stina Tosteby on guest vocals, are so memorable — fostered both in the album’s structure that opens with the wistful organ/keyboard intro “Home” and makes a centerpiece of the melancholy cello piece “Memories” as if to set up a contrast between the inherent brightness in titles like “Light Will Meet Us” and “Far Beyond Gone,” “Alone,” “Facing the Clouds” and “You Are Over.” The truth of the listening experience is more complex, with the title-track for example acting as one of the saddest and most minimal stretches while also serving as a highlight performance from Arvid Hällagård, also known for his work in Pools and best known as singer for Greenleaf.
Musicnocleansinging.com

SHADES OF BLACK (PART 1): GOTMOOR, PESTILENTIAL SHADOWS, ULVIK, BLACK MASS PERVERTOR, RAMIHRDUS

Here in the US we’re in the midst of a big weekend holiday, the biggest of the summer in normal times, and in this time also a celebration of release from covid bondage, though whether it’s anything more than a temporary furlough remains to be seen. But here at NCS I pride myself on observing no holidays, only hangovers. And since I don’t have one today I decided to get a head start on what has turned out to be a two-part edition of this column.
CelebritiesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Ed Sheeran wanted for Platinum Jubilee gig

Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Stevie Wonder are being lined up for a star-studded concert in honour of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. The 95-year-old monarch will mark 70 years on the throne in 2022 and to celebrate, the BBC are "going all out" to bring in entertainers from around the world to celebrate the milestone with a spectacular show, and they have already started to reach out to big name artists to discuss their availability.
CelebritiesWFMZ-TV Online

Rita Ora to install panic room in London home

Rita Ora is set to install a panic room in her London home. The 30-year-old singer/songwriter splashed out on a new six-bedroom, Grade II listed property in the English capital earlier this year and has applied for planning permission to make a number of changes to make it more secure.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Scorpio Monthly Horoscope for July

Wednesday, July 28: Jupiter Retrograde enters Aquarius. Burnt out, Scorpio? I don’t blame you! Last month was an overwhelming cacophony of eclipse and retrogrades, and—in the midst of the already exhausting chaos that is 2021—you’re extra fatigued. Fortunately, the New Moon in Cancer on July 9 is an extremely auspicious lunation. With the Sun and Moon (collectively called "the luminaries") linking up in this like-minded water sign, you’ll be inspired to expand your horizons through travel, philosophy, and exploration. Whether you’re navigating an epic adventure, going back to school, or doubling-down on your spiritual practice, this New Moon will invite you to broaden your scope. You’re ready to learn something new and—beneath this powerful, velvety sky—you’ll leave no stone unturned. How fabulous!