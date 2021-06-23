Cancel
Comics

Critical Role Releases 'Legend of Vox Machina' Series Character Art First Look, Designed by Phil Bourassa

By Todd Spangler
New Haven Register
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCR is producing “The Legend of Vox Machina,” based on the popular role-playing collective’s first campaign. In 2019 Amazon Prime Video ordered a total of 24 episodes across two seasons after the project broke Kickstarter records. The first season is slated to debut “soon” on Amazon Prime Video. More from...

www.nhregister.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taliesin Jaffe
Person
Marisha Ray
Person
Matthew Mercer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Critical Role#Design#Art#Vox#Machina#Cr#Kickstarter Records#Amazon Prime Video#Dc Warner Bros#Justice League#Titmouse#Amazon Studios#Variety S Newsletter
Related
ComicsSuperHeroHype

WB Shares Release Date, Box Art For Mortal Kombat Legends Sequel

WB Shares Release Date, Box Art For Mortal Kombat Legends Sequel. One week after announcing that a sequel to Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge was in the works, Warner Bros. Animation has revealed when fans will be able to get their hands on the new film. Franchise co-creator Ed Boon took to Twitter earlier today to share that Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms will hit stores on August 31. He also shared the box art for the sequel, which you can view below.
ComicsComicBook

Critical Role Reveals Official Character Art for Exandria Unlimited

Critical Role has released the official character art for its new Exandria Unlimited show. Earlier today, Critical Role revealed the official character art for Exandria Unlimited, which was illustrated by Hannah Friederichs. The artwork shows the Halfling Fighter Orym (played by Liam O'Brien), Hexblade Warlock Opal (played by Aimee Carrero), Dwarf Divine Soul Sorcerer Dariax (played by Matthew Mercer), Air Genasi Bard Dorian Storm (played by Robbie Daymond), and Faun Wildfire Druid Faerne Calloway (played by Ashley Johnson) lounging in one of Emon's plazas as DM Aabria Iyengar views from the distance in the skies.
MoviesCollider

‘Borderlands’ Movie Wraps Filming, First Look at Claptrap Released

Borderlands has finished filming after three months in Hungary, the production has confirmed. The Eli Roth-directed film announced the news with a first-look image at one of the video game franchise's most prominent characters, Claptrap (Jack Black) naturally, holding a clapper. The upcoming adaptation features Cate Blanchett in the lead...
Video GamesGamespot

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Addresses The First Game's Biggest Criticism: Its Art Style

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. Real-time action has long been a defining element of Monster Hunter, but the series attempted to branch off into more traditional RPG territory with 2016's Monster Hunter Stories for the 3DS. Eschewing real-time hunts for turn-based battles and colorful, more overtly anime-inspired visuals, Stories was a marked departure for the franchise both stylistically and thematically, offering a different perspective on the Monster Hunter universe.
TV & Videosdapsmagic.com

Disney+ Releases Official Trailer And Key Art For New Robin Roberts Disney+ Original Series, “Turning The Tables”

The four-episode series, featuring intimate round table conversations with female celebrities from all walks of life, premieres Wednesday, July 28 on Disney+Celebrity Conversations Include Debbie Allen, Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Betsey Johnson, Billie Jean King, Tig Notaro, Raven-Symoné and Josie Totah.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

New 'Diablo 4’ Art, Character Creation And Enemy Designs Revealed By Blizzard

"Diablo 4" will have an actual character creation screen. The game's graphics will be grittier and more realistic. "Diablo 4" will use advanced rendering techniques to make the environments more immersive and life-like. New conceptual and in-game art assets for “Diablo 4” were recently released by Blizzard, which showed off...
Video GamesIGN

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms - Exclusive Official Trailer

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms picks up shortly after the explosive finale of Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, the 2020 blockbuster hit that initiated these animated films - which are based on one of the most popular videogame franchises in history. In Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, our team of heroes is besieged by the enemy forces of Shao Kahn - forcing Raiden and his group of warriors into a deal to compete in a final Mortal Kombat that will determine the fate of the realms. Now our heroes must travel to Outworld in order to defend Earthrealm and, simultaneously, Scorpion must find the ancient Kamidogu before it's used to resurrect the One Being - which would mean certain destruction of all things in the universe. Time is short and the stakes are high in this action-packed continuation of the Mortal Kombat journey. The fate of the universe once again hangs in the balance as warriors come together for one final clash in Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, an all-new, feature-length film produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The film arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack on August 31, 2021. Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms will be available on Blu-ray (US $29.98 SRP; Canada $39.99 SRP) and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (USA $39.99 SRP; Canada $44.98 SRP) and Digital. The Blu-ray features a Blu-ray disc with the film in hi-definition and a digital version of the movie. The 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc in 4K with HDR, a Blu-ray disc featuring the film in hi-definition, and a digital version of the movie. Pre-orders will be available for the Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack beginning June 28, 2021, and for Digital starting on July 8, 2021. Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms is directed by Ethan Spaulding (Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, Batman: Assault on Arkham) from a script by Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Justice Society: World War II) and based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Rick Morales (Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, Batman vs. Two-Face) is Producer. Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) is Producer. Executive Producer is Sam Register. Ed Boon (NetherRealm Studios) is Creative Consultant.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Star Wars' Rebecca Roanhorse & Luca Maresca's Phoenix Song: Echo

Star Wars: Resistance Reborn novelist Rebecca Roanhorse is writing the new Phoenix comic for Marvel Comics, with Echo as the new host of the galactic cosmid force. A force that it appears she will be using. Roanhorse has won Nebula, Hugo, and Locus Awards for her sci-fi work and was recipient of the 2018 Astounding (Campbell) Award for Best New Writer. As well as Star Wars: Resistance Reborn, she has created The Sixth World series, Race to the Sun, and her latest novel Black Sun. She has also had projects optioned by Amazon Studios, Netflix, and Paramount. Roanhorse previously wrote a short Echo story in last year's Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices #1 and now returns to the character as, in The Avengers comics, Echo is the new Phoenix, with her own ancestry and comics mythos combining.
San Diego, CA/Film

Cool Stuff: ‘Ghostbusters’, ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Star Trek’ Hallmark Ornaments Will Be Comic-Con Exclusives

Hallmark won’t be bringing a booth to any in-person conventions this year. But when the home version of Comic-Con International in San Diego and New York Comic-Con come around later this year, they’ll be offering limited quantities of a few exclusive ornaments that fans of Star Wars, Star Trek, and Ghostbusters will want to get their hands on. There’s also another exclusive collectible that might be of interest to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse fans.
Comicspilotonline.com

Captain Comics: 4 graphic novels to expand your mind

I’ve got four graphic novels to discuss, a meat-and-three for the intellectually hungry. Here’s our steak:. “Monsters” by Barry Windsor-Smith. (Fantagraphics, $39.99.) Barry Windsor-Smith is a much beloved comics artist, an A-lister who wields a detailed, classics-influenced style rivaled only by P. Craig Russell in its lyrical beauty. But he can also apply that style in service to the brutal and gritty, as evidenced by his work on “Conan the Barbarian” and other books.
TV Seriesfemalefirst.co.uk

First look at new Catherine Tate series on Netflix, Hard Cell

Britain’s loudest comedian is back at the helm of her own show, again!. Catherine Tate is a well-known name in the UK; she’s loud, feisty, and never fails to keep all eyes on her. She is a brilliant comedian and has landed many brilliant roles throughout her career, soon to include the lead in new Netflix series, Hard Cell.
ComicsGizmodo

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

He-Man was the most powerful man in the action figure universe during the ‘80s, a pioneer in kid’s cartoons that made the toy company Mattel $400 million in 1986 alone during the height of his popularity. But after that, he and the other Masters of the Universe fell from grace to near total obscurity, minus the franchise’s die-hard fans. Now that He-Man is getting a chance to wield the power of Grayskull once more thanks to a new animated Netflix series from Kevin Smith (with yet another series on the way), it’s time to brush up on all things Eternia. Here’s everything you need to know about Masters of the Universe.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Netflix and Mattel Television Debut Masters of the Universe: Revelation Official Trailer!

Netflix has released the official trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1 and it looks like Kevin Smith and Co. pulled this one the fuck off. It features He-Man and Skeletor going ham and what appears to be a straight-up continuation of the original series from the 1980s. Hamill sounds awesome as Skeletor, and all of a sudden, we could have a best series of the year nominee.