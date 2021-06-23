Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Sometimes sitting on the fence and contemplating can be a good thing but now is not the time for that!

By Community Advocate Staff
communityadvocate.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, everyone knows the real estate market has been hot for some time now…. it’s a sellers’ market, prices are higher than they’ve ever been, we got over asking in 2 days and no home inspection are all comments we’ve been hearing for the last year. Yet, many homeowners are still hesitant to take the plunge and put that red, white and blue RE/MAX For Sale sign out on the front lawn.

www.communityadvocate.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Broker#Sitting On The Fence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateLaredo Morning Times

Realtor View: What options do you have during home search?

Buying or selling a home can become complicated in this already high-pressure market. Even other expensive items like cars or boats don’t present you with the level of complexity you will experience during most home sales. One part of the contract that’s designed to help make the process easier is...
Detroit, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Six Properties for $16k in Detroit Might Still be Paying Too Much

A bundle of three houses and three vacant lots in inner city Detroit is on the market. At just $16,000 it might still be a tough sell. It's kind of like Monopoly. There are three properties close together and three others that need houses. A bundle of real estate is for sale in Detroit for just $16,000.Now, before you ask, yeah, we're pretty sure that's poo on the floor in one of those pictures. You get what you pay for, right? Take a look at one of the houses and decide if you want to roll the dice.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Lindsay Walston

Is it REALLY A Good Time To Buy A House Right Now?

Yes, this year has been a wild one, to say the least, so it’s completely normal that there are concerns about the status of the housing market and the safety of packing up and moving your family, especially if you don’t have to. The truth is, whether you are renting an apartment or own a home, the answer is the same; it depends.
Lake Geneva, WILake Geneva Regional News

Time is now: It's time for a fresh start, can you help?

I am 25 years old and I live with my mother. I have been supporting her for the past four years as she claims she is unable to work due to pain. I believed her for years until I was old enough to realize she is not in pain; she is just an alcoholic who can not manage to get out of bed and go to work like I do every day. It has been very frustrating learning my mother took money out of my account to purchase alcohol and other things we did not need.
Albany County, NYTimes Union

New construction increasing home inventory

A bump in the number of homes listed for sale in the Capital Region in May helped ease the problem of low inventory, but the lack of available homes to buy remains an issue in the residential real estate market. There were 1,762 new listings in May, the latest data...
Real Estatedance.nyc

The Masters Real Estate – Customer is our Master

The Masters Real Estate is one of the most enticing options on the planet of real estate. Our prestigious forum provides the potential solution of all your ambiguities regarding the purchasing of shops, lands, and houses. We have engaged our teams in various cities of Pakistan as well as the online world to make our services accessible. The provision of reasonable price real estate properties by our company is attracting the residents and the foreigners. We have intended to provide luxurious construction projects and houses at affordable prices to our nation.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

How to navigate the booming Vegas housing market

If you’ve even been casually browsing real estate listings in recent months, you probably know that the market is very hot right now. Not only has the average home value in Las Vegas increased by 12.6 percent over the past year, according to Zillow, but the median existing home sale price in May was more than 22 percent higher than it was a year ago.
Buying CarsKOMO News

Now may be a good time to turn an old car into cash

Used car prices keep going up and up. The average used vehicle sold for $25,000 in May, according to Edmunds. If you have an extra vehicle parked in the garage or sitting in the driveway, you may want to cash in on the hot market. Here are some examples from Cars.com that show how much five-year-old vehicles in good condition are fetching right:
BusinessPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Is now a good time to buy I-bonds?

Q. Is now a good time to buy I-bonds? How do they work and who might it be right for?. A. Series I savings bonds earn interest based on combining a fixed rate and an inflation rate. And with more talk of rising inflation, I-bonds deserve a closer look. There...
Religionlambcountyleadernews.com

Good Things Come to Those That Wait ...

This is just an old saying but what we find is that there is a lot of truth to it if it is the Lord that we are waiting on. But what happens? Many of us become so impatient that we don’t want to wait! Instead, we get a bright idea and what do we do? We tell God to move out the way because He’s holding up the line and we don’t have time to wait. Only to find ourselves Saying - “I knew I should…
Wright County, MOlakeexpo.com

The Wright Management Co. LLC

NO sign up fee!! WE GIVE YOU a $250* SIGN UP BONUS!!. Our vision is a simple one! We believe that management fees should include much more than just accounting! We include things like multiple property inspections each year, general maintenance like changing lightbulbs and remote batteries, winterizing and de winterizing!! We never nickle and dime our owners for doing what we were hired to do, and that is MANAGE your property!
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Someone save me from this nightmare’: TikToker reveals 5-star Airbnb listing is actually ‘hoarder’s house’

Airbnb has “betrayed” one TikToker’s trust after the listing she booked turned out to be a “hoarder’s house.”. The TikToker, who goes by Phoenicopterus Ruber or @phoenruber on the platform, shared pictures of a bed and breakfast that was supposedly listed on the Airbnb website and then compared them to what she actually found. The TikTok has received over 134,000 views.
Posted by
101.9 The Rock

Great News For Maine – Lumber Prices Finally Becoming Affordable

Just like the price of real estate in Maine, and across the country, the price of lumber has gone through the roof over the last year-ish. There is a good chance you know at least a few people who had planned to do some home renovations during the "quarantine", but bailed on the idea because of the insane prices on lumber and other building supplies.