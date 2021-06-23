Sometimes sitting on the fence and contemplating can be a good thing but now is not the time for that!

A bundle of three houses and three vacant lots in inner city Detroit is on the market. At just $16,000 it might still be a tough sell. It's kind of like Monopoly. There are three properties close together and three others that need houses. A bundle of real estate is for sale in Detroit for just $16,000.Now, before you ask, yeah, we're pretty sure that's poo on the floor in one of those pictures. You get what you pay for, right? Take a look at one of the houses and decide if you want to roll the dice.