Sometimes sitting on the fence and contemplating can be a good thing but now is not the time for that!
Yes, everyone knows the real estate market has been hot for some time now…. it’s a sellers’ market, prices are higher than they’ve ever been, we got over asking in 2 days and no home inspection are all comments we’ve been hearing for the last year. Yet, many homeowners are still hesitant to take the plunge and put that red, white and blue RE/MAX For Sale sign out on the front lawn.www.communityadvocate.com