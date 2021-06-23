AMENRA – DE DOORN

Maybe it was just a filler episode, but "Rayo de Luz" did a nice job of giving Allegra and Chester a chance to shine. Let's discuss!. I wasn't looking for any chemistry between Chester and Allegra, but I can't lie- it's there. It could be that like Cisco, Chester has the magic of creating good energy with any member of Team Flash he shares a moment with, but whatever it is, he has it with Allegra. The shy smiles, the awkward babbling or just the side looks make it pretty obvious that there is something brewing between these two. And truthfully, I could ship it!