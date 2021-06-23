Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

AMENRA – DE DOORN

nocleansinging.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Andy Synn continues his long-running love affair with Amenra by delving into their unusual new album, which is set for release this Friday on Relapse Records) There’s a certain type of person, and I might be one of them, who seems to think that Amenra can do no wrong. And,...

www.nocleansinging.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relapse Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Musicloudersound.com

Amenra's De Doorn: huge, stately and emotionally devastating

At times Amenra seem like the answer to an ancient riddle or koan – a band who appear locked in sonic place yet manage to carve out ambitious new territory with each successive release. Inward focus, self knowledge and a belief in spirituality without religion have played as big a part in the band’s sound as riff-craft and sludge informed sonic purges. It’s allowed them to stay true to their core while having the courage to embrace a collectivist approach to art that’s brought theatre groups, dancers and film-makers within their ever-expanding Church Of Ra.
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: VASSAGO — “ELITE OF SATAN”

Twenty-two years after releasing their debut album, Knights From Hell, the infernal Swedish slaughterers in Vassago have emerged with a second full-length, aptly titled Storm of Satan. In the interval two of its members devoted their attentions to the black metal band Lord Belial, but thankfully have now revived Vassago, which represents a very different vehicle for their talents — and Andy LaRoque of King Diamond joined them on lead guitar for this new hell ride.
Musicnocleansinging.com

THE SYNN REPORT (PART 135): THE DAY OF THE BEAST

Recommended for fans of: Witchery, Goatwhore, The Crown. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again… and again… and again… choosing the right, or wrong, genre tag(s) can make or break a review. After all, we Metal folk can be a touchy, tribalist bunch at times, prone to writing...
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: EXPUNGED — “STOLEN LIFE”

The roots of death metal grew from rotten soil, and from its earliest phases there has always been an attraction to supernatural horrors. That attraction is vibrantly evident in the debut album of the Canadian band Expunged. But the creation of ghastly visions isn’t the only thing Expunged are very adept at doing on this new record. They also sound like a massive tank attack that’s capable of bringing crushing heaviness along with cemetery nightmares.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Simon Moullier Trio: Countdown

Simon Moullier declares that one of his goals with his second recording is "to make the vibraphone disappear." To this end, he eschews the colorful guest list of his debut Spirit Song (Outside In, 2020) and puts his instrument at the head of an acoustic trio where it gets to fill out most of the melodic space. Perfectly logical, no?
Musicnocleansinging.com

GONZO’S BEST OF BRUTAL SHIT: JUNE 2021

(Today we launch what we hope will be a long-recurring column by our contributor Gonzo in which he spotlights favorite releases from the month just ended.) No matter how much ground we cover at NCS on a daily, weekly, and even monthly basis, there’s always some music lurking in some dark corner of the metal universe that gets overlooked somehow. Some of that is, of course, by design – we don’t typically highlight the bigger names you’ll see in larger publications; we tend to reach farther down the smoldering depths of the metal underbelly for the stuff that doesn’t get as much exposure.
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

KRYPTAN: A REVIEW OF THEIR SELF-TITLED EP AND THE PREMIERE OF “A GIANT LEAP FOR WHOREDOM”

The dumpster fire of the past pandemic year was wretched in countless ways, but most of us have realized that it also gave birth to a multitude of changes that were not all bad. Among other fortunate developments, the shutdowns and solitary confinements gave many experienced musicians the space to turn their talents in different directions, no longer wholly consumed by the feverishness of routines that might have marked the pre-pandemic age.
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Alex Paxton – ‘Music For Bosch People’

(Birmingham Record Company BRC011. Album review by Fiona Mactaggart) Not a lot causes this writer to laugh out loud, but this album did, repeatedly. For improvising trombonist, prolific composer and band-leader Alex Paxton’s new electro-acoustic album Music For Bosch People is a witty and exhilarating kaleidoscope of musical ideas, with a stew of references ranging from musique concrète to Frank Zappa. Still only in his early 30s, Paxton has already composed for orchestra, opera, film, theatre and, perhaps most impressively of all, for children.
Musicanothermag.com

Jack Northover, the Musician Making Simple Folk Songs for Complex Times

Jack Northover has two beasts inside of him. One is a narrative-driven commercial composer, who has created sweeping scores for brands like Dior, Loewe and Miu Miu. The other is a metaphor-loving songwriter, who pens poetic folk ballads about the Suffolk countryside. “There’s a Cherokee story about feeding two fighting wolves inside your soul, the different sides of ourselves,” the British musician explains. “My journey has always been about feeding both beasts.”
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

8PM: The Flash “Rayo De Luz”

When Ultraviolet returns to Central City, Allegra is determined to find her cousin and change her heart on a new episode of The Flash at 9 PM Tuesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on Youtube. About The Flash:. After being struck by lightning, CSI investigator Barry...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Flash - Rayo de Luz - Reviews

Maybe it was just a filler episode, but "Rayo de Luz" did a nice job of giving Allegra and Chester a chance to shine. Let's discuss!. I wasn't looking for any chemistry between Chester and Allegra, but I can't lie- it's there. It could be that like Cisco, Chester has the magic of creating good energy with any member of Team Flash he shares a moment with, but whatever it is, he has it with Allegra. The shy smiles, the awkward babbling or just the side looks make it pretty obvious that there is something brewing between these two. And truthfully, I could ship it!
Worldanalogplanet.com

Masabumi Kikuchi’s Virtuosic Swan Song Hanamichi Is Worth A Listen

Influenced by Thelonious Monk and Duke Ellington, Masabumi Kikuchi studied music at the Tokyo Arts College High School. Thanks to a string of successful bossa nova records with saxophonist Sadeo Watanabe, Kikuchi became one of Japan’s best-known jazz musicians: throughout his career, he played with Gil Evans, Elvin Jones, Sonny Rollins, Joe Henderson, Bill Laswell, Paul Motian, and even Miles Davis. The vast majority of his solo records or sessions as leader are out-of-print and unavailable in America; most accessible are his recordings in Motian’s trio and a couple late period ECM releases. In those later years, Kikuchi recorded a wealth of improvisational “floating sound and harmony,” though never released any of it. He told Ben Ratliff in 2012, “I never felt virtuosic at all, in my life, even for a moment. Because I don’t have technique. So I’ve had to develop my own language.”
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

“La Voz Perú”: Jean Salcedo surprised everyone with the premiere of his song “Hechizo”

“Close friends and family ask me why now? Why did I let so much time go by? And yes, six years is too long. Four years actually if we count from the last time I was on stage, but it was the time I needed to continue learning, grow and finally have that final push that would allow me to jump into the pool (hopefully, full) that is this adventure of the music”Salcedo said in a statement.
Performing Artsashlandnewplays.org

Kathryn de la Rosa

Kathryn de la Rosa (they/she/siya) is a Filipinx playwright and dramaturg born and raised in Kentucky. They dream of theater that loves people and their gods in the middle of America and the edges of its empire. Plays include Holy Virgins and Ribs, which have been produced and developed by student groups at Northwestern University and Indiana University. Kathryn was a 2019–20 dramaturgy apprentice at Actors Theatre of Louisville and previously interned with The New Harmony Project, Asolo Repertory Theatre, and the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts. They are a current MA Theology and the Arts student at United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities.
MusicMiddletown Press

Watch a Preview of Bob Dylan's Upcoming Concert Special 'Shadow Kingdom'

Very little is known about Bob Dylan’s upcoming streaming concert Shadow Kingdom — which premieres July 18th on Veeps — but a 30-second clip has been shared on Dylan’s social media channels that shines a little light on it. It’s a tiny segment of his 1971 tune “Watching the River Flow,” which Dylan hasn’t played live since 2014.