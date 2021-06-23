Cancel
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Shiba Inu & Zilliqa – American Wrap 23 June

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXRP Price Forecast: Ripple could jump to $0.80 in one day. XRP price is surfing on the recovery wave. After the dip this morning, Ripple is on a steep recovery and looks to shoot for the stars today. The cross-border payment token's price action above S1 is all clear for a jump to $0.80. XRP price has already recovered 30% since the test of the low this morning, just above $0.50, and looks for further gains.

MarketsFXStreet.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH prepares to set up higher high

Ethereum price seems to be done with its retracement after bouncing off a support barrier at $2,045. ETH could rally 15% to set up a higher high at $2,460. A breakdown of the June 27 swing low at $1,804 will invalidate the bullish thesis. Ethereum price experienced a minor pullback...
MarketsDailyFx

Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness Appears Likely in Q3

USD/JPY appears to be in a stronger state if we look at price action over the last ten years. During this long period of time, the exchange rate has moved from the 75.00 handle in 2011 to the 111.00 area in the second quarter of 2021. This information, however, may not be very useful or actionable for forex traders who often times are inclined to get in and out of positions on timescales ranging from a few days to weeks. For this reason, we turn our attention to what has transpired over a shorter timeframe.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: USD rally catches breath

The US dollar goes sideways, following a slight improvement in last week’s initial jobless claims. The rally has resumed after a breakout above 0.9230, the top range of the previous consolidation. Price action is rising along the moving averages as a sign of acceleration in the bullish momentum. 0.9310 is the next target.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin’s sliding put-call ratio points to weakening bearish sentiment

The last time the put-call ratio dropped to six-month lows was during the December-January bull run. Bitcoin’s put-call open interest ratio has slipped to six-month lows, indicating an ebbing of bearish sentiment. According to data tracked by options analytics platform Skew, the ratio measuring the number of open positions, or...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD trades with modest losses around 0.7460 ahead of US NFP data

AUD/USD struggles to stage a convincing rebound on Friday. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 92.50. Focus shifts to Nonfarm Payrolls data from US. After closing the first four days of the week in the negative territory, the AUD/USD pair extended its slide and touched its lowest level since early December at 0.7449 on Friday. With the trading action turning subdued ahead of key data releases from the US, the pair stays relatively quiet and was last seen losing 0.1% on the day at 0.7461.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Descending trend-line continues to cap ahead of NFP

USD/CAD witnessed a modest intraday pullback from a descending trend-line resistance. The technical set-up still favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains. Sustained weakness below 100-day SMA is needed to negate the constructive outlook. The USD/CAD pair struggled to capitalize on its early uptick to two-week tops and...
StocksFXStreet.com

XRP price might rally 25% as RippleX partners with Mintable

XRP price is teetering on a crucial support barrier at $0.647, a breakdown of which could send it tumbling. Ripple’s developer platform RippleX partners with a community-controlled NFT marketplace, Mintable. The collaboration will allow XRPL creators to securely and efficiently sell their works. XRP price is treading dangerously close to...
StocksFXStreet.com

Shiba Inu price might ride Bitcoin adoption wave and rally 45% soon

Shiba Inu price has shown a massive performance since June 8. Although SHIB rides hype waves, it has reacted well to Bitcoin news and might continue to do so. A 45% upswing might follow a minor retracement toward critical support levels to $0.0000107. Shiba Inu price saw a massive downtrend...
StocksFXStreet.com

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple is dead money below $0.76

XRP price down 7%, knocking price below the lower trend line of a bear flag formation. Ripple discovered formidable resistance at the intersection of the Anchored VWAP with the 200-day SMA around $0.740. Support at $0.650 is significant, supported by the May 23 low, price highs in February and late...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SHIBA INU Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $3.23 billion and approximately $768.28 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovery capped around $1,770 as bulls seek fresh clues

XAU/USD is staging a strong rebound on Thursday. Falling US Treasury bond yields seems to be supporting gold. US Dollar Index renews multi-month highs above 92.40. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) edges higher around $1,770, after snapping a two-day downtrend, during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The quarter-end positioning and downbeat Treasury yields seem to have contributed to gold’s bounce off a 2.5-month low the previous day. However, hawkish Fedspeak, fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and firmer US dollar keep a tab on the commodity’s upside momentum.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD trades with modest gains, around 1.2400 mark

USD/CAD was seen oscillating in a range around the 1.2400 mark on Thursday. Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped the upside for the major. A modest USD strength helped limit any losses ahead of the US macro releases. The USD/CAD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through...