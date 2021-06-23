Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Shiba Inu & Zilliqa – American Wrap 23 June
XRP Price Forecast: Ripple could jump to $0.80 in one day. XRP price is surfing on the recovery wave. After the dip this morning, Ripple is on a steep recovery and looks to shoot for the stars today. The cross-border payment token's price action above S1 is all clear for a jump to $0.80. XRP price has already recovered 30% since the test of the low this morning, just above $0.50, and looks for further gains.www.fxstreet.com