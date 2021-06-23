Cancel
Mississippi State

Mississippi sued over license plates that ‘out-of-state liberals hate’

By Bay Area News Group
East Bay Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe motto “in God we trust” on Mississippi’s license plates is the subject of a lawsuit by people who object to having to pay extra to get an alternative plate. The suit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court says that, since the plate was redesigned in 2019, “the vast majority of Mississippiʼs car owners have faced a choice: turn their personal vehicles into billboards for the stateʼs message or pay an additional fee for a Paid Specialty Tag.”

