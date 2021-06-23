Cancel
Callaway County, MO

Callaway County elementary school teacher faces federal child pornography charges

By Gloria Enloe
 9 days ago

A former Callaway County teacher faces federal charges, after being accused of trying to solicit explicit photos from underage girls. Chad Craghead, 44, of Fulton, is charged with two counts of production of child pornography, one count of cyberstalking, and two counts of interstate communications with intent to extort. The chargers were filed in federal court in the Southern District of Iowa. He was arrested last week.

