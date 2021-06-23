Cancel
Kacey Musgraves' New Beau Cole Schafer Posts PDA Pic After NYC Sighting

The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 10 days ago
Kacey Musgraves isn’t afraid to show PDA and neither is her new beau, Cole Schafer, who took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the pair. On Tuesday (June 22), Schafer took to the social media platform to post a black-and-white Polaroid of her sitting on top of his lap. In the image, the chart-topper is seen giving Schafer, a writer, a smooch on his cheek. "I’m trying like hell not to write about her," he captioned his post. He also shared it on his Instagram Story with The National's track, "This Is the Last Time." Meanwhile, Kusgraves ended up commenting on the photo with a black heart emoji and reposted it to her own Instagram Story.

