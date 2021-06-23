Kacey Musgraves' New Beau Cole Schafer Posts PDA Pic After NYC Sighting

Kacey Musgraves appears to have a new man in her life! Following her split from husband Ruston Kelly in July 2020, the "Butterflies" singer has most recently been linked to writer Cole Schafer after they were spotted holding hands in NYC this month. While not much is known about their romance and how they initially got together, it does have us thinking about the previous men Kacey has been linked to. One of them even inspired a handful of her biggest love songs. Perhaps her romance with Cole will inspire even more heartfelt tracks on her upcoming album. Read ahead for all the men who have dated Kacey over the years.