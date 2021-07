The Netherlands round out their Group C campaign against North Macedonia with top spot already secured.It’s been a wild couple of games for the Dutch in Amsterdam, with the Oranje emerging as one of the more entertaining sides at this tournament after another win against Austria. Memphis Depay, fresh from securing his free transfer to Barcelona after letting his contract at Lyon expire, has stepped up as a true leader for Frank De Boer’s side.While North Macedonia again showed bright signs but fell to Ukraine thanks to goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk. Goran Pandev, 37, is set...