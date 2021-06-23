Cancel
Russia says it fired warning shots at a British warship in the Black Sea. It didn’t, says U.K.

By Robyn Dixon
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW — It was either the sharpest escalation of NATO-Russian tension in recent years, with Russia firing warning shots at a British destroyer and dropping four bombs in its path, or nothing much happened, depending on whom you talked to Wednesday. The incident took place in the Black Sea near...

www.washingtonpost.com
