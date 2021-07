Markforged has launched the second generation of its Metal X 3D printing platform along with a software update that helps manufacturers overcome supply chain challenges. The company has also announced the introduction of the X7 Field Edition platform, designed for tactical response to inventory challenges in remote location and being used by the US Marine Corps XFAB programme. Metal X Gen 2 and the Next Day Metal software update, which is compatible with both versions of the Metal X, are available immediately, while the X7 FE system will ship in the autumn of 2021.