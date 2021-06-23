Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’ Broadway show to receive special honor at 2021 Tony Awards in September

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Byrne‘s Broadway stage show, David Byrne’s American Utopia, will be presented with a special honor at the 74th annual Tony Awards ceremony, which takes place September 26, and will air live exclusively on Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET. According to a press release, Special Tony Awards “are presented to...

rock947.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Byrne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Utopia#Awards Ceremony#Hbo Max#American Utopia#Paramount#Hbo Max#The St James Theatre#Cbs#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Performing ArtsPosted by
FOX26

Special Tony Awards given to 2 shows, 1 advocacy nonprofit

NEW YORK (AP) - The Tony Awards may be months away, but three groups can already celebrate: The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, "David Byrne's American Utopia" and Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Freestyle Love Supreme" are getting special awards. The American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League announced Tuesday that the three groups will...
Theater & Dancethecomicscomic.com

Freestyle Love Supreme Wins Special Tony Award for 2021

Congratulations to the folks at Freestyle Love Supreme! The Tony Awards announced a special honor for the group of hip-hop improvisers. For more than 17 years, the same dedicated producers, creative team and founding company members of Freestyle Love Supreme have aspired to make people laugh, bring audiences joy and create theatre that is unique and unforgettable. It was created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale and what started out with a loose format in the basement of the Drama Bookshop in 2004 worked its way to the Booth Theatre on Broadway in 2019, with the same producers Kail, Miranda, Jenny & Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Directed by Kail, the acclaimed show features a comedic improvisational musical structure, and a rotating cast of some of the best and brightest Broadway performers. Founding members of Freestyle Love Supreme are Kail, Miranda, Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, Arthur Lewis, Bill Sherman, and Chris Sullivan. The show is created live every night with the audience contributing words, ideas, and inspiration. No two shows are ever the same. Freestyle Love Supreme will return to Broadway with a strictly limited engagement at the Booth Theatre—previews begin on Thursday, October 7 and performances will run until Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Musicshorefire.com

Three Time Tony-Nominated Broadway Extraordinaire Joshua Henry Announces Debut Album ‘Grow’ Out September 10th

Preorder ‘Grow’ HERE / Listen to “Checking In” HERE. Today, three-time Tony nominee and GRAMMY-nominee Joshua Henry announces his debut album ‘Grow’ via BMG. This album is a kaleidoscopic spectrum of sounds that showcases Joshua’s powerhouse vocals and versatile talents. Tied to this announcement, he released his smooth composition “Checking In.” His falsetto vocals absolutely shine throughout this track and are paired with a positive tempo as he sings about moving on.
MoviesDeadline

Scarlett Johansson To Receive 35th Annual American Cinematheque Award In November

Scarlett Johansson, whose long-awaited solo Marvel movie Black Widow finally hits theaters and Disney+ next month, is being feted this fall as the 35th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award. After going with a virtual presentation last year for 2020 honoree Spike Lee, the organization’s marquee event returns to normalcy, with its November 18 ceremony taking place at the Beverly Hilton where it was held last in 2019, when Charlize Theron was the recipient.
Footballthecomicscomic.com

The Peabody Awards Honor Ted Lasso, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2021

The Peabody Awards begin announcing recipients of their 2021 honors, and chief among them in the comedy realm, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Here are their citations and acceptance speeches, with appearances also from Will Ferrell and Steve Carell!. TED LASSO. The premise...
Theater & Dancethemortonreport.com

Music Reviews: Leo Sayer, Wanderlust, Jack Grace Band, Dana Sipos, and a Tribute to an NRBQ Cofounder

Leo Sayer, The Gold Collection. This anthology from mainstream British pop-rock singer Leo Sayer includes material originally released between 1973 and 2006. That fact is misleading, though, because all but four of its 54 tracks come from an 11-year period ending in 1983. That’s when Sayer was at his commercial peak, scoring nearly a dozen Top 10 hits in the U.K. Among them: 1974’s “One Man Band” and “Long Tall Glasses (I Can Dance)”; 1976’s “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing”; and 1977’s “When I Need You” and 1980’s “More Than I Can Say,” both of which also rose to No. 1 in America. Sayer did have one late-period U.K. smash, in 2006, but that was with “Thunder in My Heart Again,” a DJ’s remix of a song recorded and first released in 1977.
Musicloudersound.com

The 10 best BB King songs, by Joe Bonamassa

On May 14, 2015, Joe Bonamassa came off stage at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre to find his mobile phone overloaded with voicemails and texts (“And I thought, y’know, what’s happened?”). One look at the news feeds confirmed his worst fears: the great BB King had died in his sleep in Las...
Tybee Island, GAcityoftybee.org

Broadway on Tybee

International vocal group, LEGACY, is thrilled to perform their dynamic variety show at the Post. Joined by Broadway star, Alex Hairston, “Broadway on Tybee” will feature these triple threat performers paying tribute to some of the most iconic music legends from the past 8 decades. Enjoy music from The Beatles, The Temptations, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Aretha Franklin, Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Styx, Bruno Mars and many more! This jam packed show is filled with tight harmonies and high energy choreography that will surely get you dancing in your seats. Go to vocalsbylegacy.com/about to check out each member's extensive resume!
Musicwfpk.org

Jeff Tweedy shares Roky Erickson cover for upcoming tribute album

As we told you in April, a lot of artists are coming together to pay tribute to the late Roky Erickson. May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute to Roky Erickson comes out July 17th and features the likes of Lucinda Williams, Gary Clark Jr, Margo Price, Neko Case, Ty Segall, Mark Lanegan, and more, covering some of Erickson’s highly-influential songs.
Celebritiesthemusicuniverse.com

Green Day, Pearl Jam among new Funko POP figures

New POP! Rocks collection features a variety of musicians. Green Day, Pearl Jam, TLC and Korn’s Jonathan Davis are among the new Funko POP! Rocks figures coming in 2021. Each figure was announced during its Popapalooza 2021. Green Day will see Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt as...
Musicthewoodyshow.com

Pearl Jam, Green Day And More Will Be Part Of Funko's Popapalooza Rollout

Earlier this year, Funko announced they were immortalizing Green Day into their iconic vinyl figurines, and on Thursday (July 1), the brand shared a huge rollout plan called "Popapalooza" that included the trio, along with Pearl Jam, Twenty One Pilots, YUNGBLUD and more. “It’s Funko’s festival of new music Pops!...
Musicstereoboard.com

This Week’s New Releases: Bobby Gillespie and Jenny Beth, Lana Del Rey And Laura Mvula

This week may not be as hectic as the last, but there’s some tasty new music on offer!. Savages vocalist Jehnny Beth and Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie have joined forces for a collaborative album, Laura Mvula has followed up 2016’s ‘The Dreaming Room’, and Lana Del Rey’s second album of the year is due out this Sunday (July 4). Head below for more.
MoviesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

What to stream: 'Summer of Soul' and other music documentaries

The hippest party of the year arrives this weekend, when Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s debut documentary, “Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” arrives July 2 in theaters and on Hulu. You’re going to want to limber up because this concert doc will have you dancing from start to finish.
MusicNPR

Sleater-Kinney: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. You don't have to wait long for...