'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alums Will Recreate Classic 'Brady Bunch' Episode for Paramount Plus

Thankfully, a new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars begins airing this week. Though the Drag Race industrial complex has ensured practically no breakage in content this year — with a (mostly) strong run that has thus far included RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 13, RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K., season 2, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, season 1, and Drag Race España, the latter three of which streamed on WOW Presents Plus in the United States — there’s something about the mothership and its All Stars spinoff that makes fans feel most at home.