Autonomous technologies and robotics are revolutionizing the future. ARK believes that in the not-too-distant future, drones will deliver our packages, food, and even people quicker and more conveniently than ever before. The firm also predicts that autonomous ride-hailing will reduce the cost of mobility, spurring widespread adoption. Finally, ARK believes 3D printing will revolutionize manufacturing by collapsing the time between design and production, shifting power to designers, and reducing supply chain complexity.