Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

'Hell, plain hell,' as Moscow endures record June heatwave

By Associated Press
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW — Residents of Russia’s capital are wilting under hot temperatures that on Wednesday hit an all-time high for June since records started being kept. The mid-afternoon temperature of 34.8 Celsius (94.6 Fahrenheit) edged above the 34.7 (94.46) recorded in 1901, according to Roman Vilfand, scientific director of Russia’s meteorological service. He said the heat is due to a stationary anticyclone hovering over the European section of Russia.

www.washingtonpost.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Russia#Heatwave#Hell#Temperature#Extreme Weather#European#Dozhd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
Place
Europe
News Break
Environment
Related
Agriculturewatchers.news

Huge swathes of farmland destroyed by hailstorms, Europe

Very heavy rain, strong winds, and intense hailstorms affecting parts of central Europe during the second half of June 2021 left more than 66 000 ha (163 090 acres) of crops damaged or destroyed. The figure doubled within just a few days and it still might rise as damage assessment continues.