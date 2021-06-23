Schwarber thinks Girardi's 2nd check on Scherzer was 'bush league'
Max Scherzer and Davey Martinez were visibly upset at Joe Girardi Tuesday night for requesting a second foreign substance check on the Nationals' ace. The check went on mid-inning and once Scherzer retired the side, he stared down Girardi in the opposing dugout. General manager Mike Rizzo went on to call Girardi a con artist for his actions Tuesday, and now Nats outfielder Kyle Schwarber is getting in on the action.