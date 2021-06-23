Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon 'Prime Day' spend soars amid reopening

By Johannes EISELE
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37MyLU_0adAs7pS00
Amazon boasted of a successful "Prime Day" promotion over two days and 20 countries that sold some 250 million items /AFP/File

Amazon's annual "Prime Day" online shopping bonanza racked up more than $11 billion in sales at the e-commerce platform, market tracker Adobe reported on Wednesday.

The event known for discounted prices and quick deliveries from Amazon and third-party retailers hawking goods at its website spanned two days, topping last year's sales total of $10.4 billion, according to Adobe Digital Economy Index.

"This is despite relatively muted discounts across most categories, suggesting that there's a pent-up demand for online shopping as consumers look forward to a return to normalcy," said Adobe digital insights director Taylor Schreiner.

"The halo effect of Prime Day also played a significant role, giving both large and small online retailers significant revenue lifts."

Amazon did not disclose sales figures for the Prime Day event that took place Monday and Tuesday, but boasted that small and medium sized businesses using its platform saw unprecedented business during the period.

"A huge thank you to all of the Amazon teams who made this Prime Day possible for members worldwide and to Prime members who supported small businesses in big ways,â worldwide consumer chief executive Dave Clark said in a post.

There are more than 200 million members of the Prime subscription service, which offers fast, free shipping of purchases along with streamed television shows that compete with Netflix.

Prime members in 20 countries shopped at the website during its sale event, buying more than 250 million items overall, according to Amazon.

Top-selling categories globally included tools, beauty, nutrition, baby care, and electronics - including Amazon gadgets such as Fire sticks for streaming television from the internet to television screens.

Popular products included a Roomba robotic vacuum; a Keurig coffee maker; gummy vitamins, and teeth whitening strips, according to Amazon.

The banner online shopping event comes as Amazon faces criticism that it pushes warehouse workers too hard to maximize productivity.

Members of a major US union on Thursday are to vote whether to make a priority of organizing Amazon workers despite such efforts failing in the past.

Community Policy
AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keurig Coffee#Prime Day#Online Shopping#Discounts#Afp File Amazon#Roomba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
BusinessApple Insider

Apple, Amazon hit with antitrust investigation in Spain over hardware sales deal

Spain's Comision Nacional De Los Mercados Y La Competencia (CNMC) announced on Friday morning that it was investigating if Apple and Amazon have unfairly colluded to "reduce competition in the Internet retail market for electronic products." Specifically, the group is looking for proof of any deals that the pair have made limiting sale of Apple products to Amazon itself.
RetailCNET

PS5 restock update: How to buy PlayStation 5 from Target, Best Buy and other major retailers

Thursday was a busy day for PlayStation 5 restocks as GameStop and Walmart sold through their inventory consoles, as expected. Best Buy started the week with its PS5 restock that lasted longer than normal, which appears to be a sign that the number of people with PS5s is growing. We're still waiting to see if Target will have systems for sale this week, which may happen according to PS5 restock expert Jake Randall.
Technologygizmochina.com

Amazon launches new Echo Show series of smart speakers in India

Amazon has just launched a new Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 10 smart speaker in India. The new devices arrive with a display and in built camera, along with support for various other features like Alexa voice assistant. Talking about the new Echo Show 10, the smart speaker features...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Amazon supervisor warns employees not to pack up ‘early’ — 1 minute before shift ends

Facing admonishment for packing up “early” may sound familiar to antsy school children anxiously awaiting the school bell’s ring, but such is the case for full-grown adult employees, as well — at least those who work at Amazon.In a TikTok posted by @amazonassociatef1, an anonymous Amazon associate who documents their day to day experiences working for the controversial company, an Amazon manager or supervisor of some kind is heard over the loud speaker warning employees not leave their stations “early” — though it’s less than one minute until their shifts end.“It is 9:59, not 10’o’clock guys,” the Amazon superior asserts....
Beauty & Fashionaudacy.com

Fourth of July 2021 sales: Shop deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and 48 other major retailers

The summer season means serious sales. Independence Day is one of the biggest sales events of the year. Whether the deals help you digest after your cookout, you need to get a headstart on holiday shopping, or just can't turn down a great bargain, now is a great time to dive headfirst into some summer savings from 51 major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Overstock, Best Buy, Macy's and more.
RetailMLive.com

Save big with the best Fourth of July deals

We gathered some of this season’s best Fourth of July deals, so you don’t have to! Browse home goods, beauty products, clothing, and more, with these affordable options. Retailers are offering major price cuts in preparation for Sunday’s festivities, so claim your savings while you can. These online and in-store locations have everything you need—from summer shopping and school readiness, to home improvement and furnishings, this list has you covered.
Technologymobilesyrup.com

Amazon Canada has Apple’s 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard on sale for $99 off

Amazon Canada currently has Apple’s 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard on sale. The keyboard usually retails for $449 but is currently available for just $349.99, marking a $99 (22 percent) discount on the product. The Magic Keyboard is compatible with the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (2021), the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) and...
Internetchainstoreage.com

Survey: Online shoppers seek research content

The overwhelming majority of online shoppers always or often interact with product recommendations. According to a new survey of online consumers from cloud-based CRM technology provider Lucidworks, 85% of respondents interact with product recommendations always or often, and 67% of respondents say they buy recommended items they didn’t initially plan on buying every visit or often. Eight in 10 (81%) respondents research always or often before making a purchase.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Forrester: Stores will account for 71% of all U.S. retail sales by 2024

As the COVID-19 pandemic forced many brick-and-mortar stores to close in 2020, U.S. e-commerce saw its highest year-over growth since 2002. According to the “Forrester 2021 Online U.S. Retail Forecast,” U.S. e-commerce grew 30% in 2020. Across 28 of the 30 categories in Forrester’s online retail forecast, online category growth in 2020 significantly outpaced 2019.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Penny Hoarder

What’s the Difference Between Fire Stick and Roku? We’ve Got the Scoop

You’ve cut the cable cord but you still want to stream the hottest shows on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Disney+ and more. But how will you access those streaming services now that you’ve smartly ditched the cable box and the bill that comes with it? Most people find themselves narrowing it down to Fire Stick or Roku. This guide gives you the scoop on Fire Stick vs. Roku. You will find:
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Amazon's Record Prime Day: Here Are the Stats

Prime Day, Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) members-only shopping event, once again set records, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday morning. Not only did the e-commerce giant sell more items than ever before, but small-business sellers on its platform also thrived, seeing their cumulative sales soar more than 100% year over year.
Theater & DancePosted by
E! News

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Viral TikTok Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. If you're like us,...
ShoppingHuffingtonPost

Vitamix Blenders Are On A Major Discount For Amazon Prime Day

When it comes to blenders, you get what you pay for ― and Vitamix blenders have an expensive price tag for a reason. The household blender has evolved beyond making morning smoothies. Home cooks are tasking their blenders with making soups, nut butters and even grinding grains to make flour, meaning blenders are expected to perform more challenging tasks on a regular basis. If that’s the case for you, it makes sense to invest in a high-quality piece of machinery with a powerful motor.
Shoppingreviewed.com

The best Amazon subscriptions to save on for Prime Day 2021

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We all know Prime Day 2021 is a great time to score a great deal on a single product, but did you know it's also an awesome time to save on Amazon's subscription services? You can get big discounts on things like Prime Video add-ons, Amazon Music Unlimited, and my favorite, a 54% discount on your first four months of Audible.