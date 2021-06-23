Cancel
Ohio State

College program to prepare Ohio students for law enforcement

By Brandon Koziol
WFMJ.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced a college program that will prepare aspiring police officers for a career in law enforcement. On Wednesday, DeWine unveiled the Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment's new College to Law Enforcement Pathway Program. It's an entry-level leadership development program that partners with law enforcement agencies and Ohio's colleges and universities. The program will pair criminal justice students with law enforcement mentors.

www.wfmj.com
