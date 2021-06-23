Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Man gets extremely rare diagnosis after vaccine

By WKRC
WKRC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELMIRA, N.Y. (WKRC/WENY/CNN Newsource) - After getting vaccinated against COVID-19, one man was diagnosed with a disease so rare, experts say there's a one in a million chance of getting it. Tom Gorman and his wife decided to hike the Appalachian Trail. Knowing he would have to cross state lines,...

