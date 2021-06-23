Loudoun School Board’s Public Hearing On Trans Students’ Rights Erupts In Chaos, Ends In One Arrest

Fairfax County Police use force against Black and white people at similarly high and disproportionate rates, according to a study presented to county officials Tuesday. The University of Texas research study looked at 1,360 use of force cases between 2016 and 2018. The county police had 576 use of force incidents against Black people, 519 against white people, 28 against Hispanic people, and 45 against Asian people. The county is more than 60% white, 10% Black, 20% Asian, and 16% Hispanic, according to survey data. The researchers compared use of force incidents against six categories of police interaction including suspects of crimes, violent criminal suspects with and without weapons, people arrested for crimes, and people who resisted arrest.