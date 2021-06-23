Cancel
Loudoun County, VA

Loudoun School Board’s Public Hearing On Trans Students’ Rights Erupts In Chaos, Ends In One Arrest

By Jacob Fenston
DCist
DCist
 9 days ago
It was a packed, in-person meeting on Tuesday, with 259 members of the public signed up to speak, mostly about a proposed Loudoun County Public Schools policy on the rights of transgender and gender-expansive students. After about an hour of raucous testimony, the county’s school board voted unanimously to end the public comment session. Board members have said they received threats and an altercation in the board room lead to one arrest and one person being cited for trespassing.

DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/
