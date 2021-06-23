Loudoun School Board’s Public Hearing On Trans Students’ Rights Erupts In Chaos, Ends In One Arrest
It was a packed, in-person meeting on Tuesday, with 259 members of the public signed up to speak, mostly about a proposed Loudoun County Public Schools policy on the rights of transgender and gender-expansive students. After about an hour of raucous testimony, the county’s school board voted unanimously to end the public comment session. Board members have said they received threats and an altercation in the board room lead to one arrest and one person being cited for trespassing.dcist.com