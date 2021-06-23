Centre Pompidou’s Brussels Outpost Names Two Artistic Directors, Generating Allegations of ‘Offensive Sexism’

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. IT IS A BIG MOMENT FOR ART BY CELEBRITIES. That David Bowie painting of a ghostly head, purchased for about $4 at a Goodwill in Ontario, sold on Thursday for some $87,900 via Cowley Abbott Auction in Toronto. That was more than 10 times its low estimate, and a new record for an artwork by Bowie, according to DW. (The old high mark: $27,500, set at Christie’s three years ago.) The buyer was from the United States. Meanwhile, a 1921 Winston Churchill landscape painting with a $1.5 million–$2 million estimate finished at $1.85 million at Phillips New York. The former prime minister gave it in 1961 to the shipping maven Aristotle Onassis (whose heirs were parting with it). As the AFP notes, the result was far below the $11.6 million that actress Angelina Jolie got for her Churchill back in March, but the result is certainly nothing to scoff at.