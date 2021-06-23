Cancel
Centre Pompidou’s Brussels Outpost Names Two Artistic Directors, Generating Allegations of ‘Offensive Sexism’

By Tessa Solomon
ARTnews
In an unconventional move, Kanal, a Centre Pompidou outpost in Brussels that opened in 2018, has named not one but two new artistic directors: Kasia Redzisz and Bernard Blistène. But the voting process that led to the appointments has been met with allegations of “offensive sexism” by artists based in Belgium and France, who claim that Redzisz, a senior curator at Tate Liverpool, is qualified enough to hold the position on her own without Blistène, currently the outgoing director of the Pompidou in Paris, by her side.

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

