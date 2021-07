Okay, we’re going to try this again. Since it seems like pretty much everyone has a podcast these days, we thought, why not add another into the mix? In our defense, we used to podcast at UHND way before it was cool. Back in 2008 we had guests like Rocket Ismail, Reggie Brooks, Michael Stonebreaker, and Lee Becton. Fast forward 13 years and we’re back at it. We’re going to try to do this at least weekly as long as life allows us to, and depending on how many of you all listen to us, we’ll invest more over time and do things like live video where we take questions and all that fun stuff. One step at a time though.