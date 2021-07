Conference: C-USA Head-to-head matchup: 35-29 Arkansas. Arkansas begins the new campaign with consecutive matchups against former Southwest Conference opponents in Rice and Texas. Rice will visit Fayetteville to try immediately spoiling Sam Pittman’s first normal season on the hill. The Owls are coming off a 2-3 record in 2020 against an all Conference-USA schedule. Bloomgren’s squad picked up wins against Southern Mississippi and 21st ranked Marshall. They fell to Middle Tennessee, North Texas, and UAB to finish the season. The Owls gave up 18.8 points per game in 2020 and lost a key linebacker with the season’s conclusion. They will also be replacing their leading receiver and quarterback in 2021. However, quarterback Luke McCaffery recently joined the Rice squad after two appearances as a redshirt freshman in 2020 with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. McCaffrey is the little brother of Carolina Panther and All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.