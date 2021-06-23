Cancel
Food & Drinks

Congrats to Our Father’s Day Griddle Grill Giveaway Winner!

By Critter
Z94
Z94
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Congratulations to Andy McQueen he was our winner of the "Ultimate Father's Day Great Griddle Grill Giveaway" contest. Several entered and it was Andy who won! He came and picked up his brand new 36" Blackstone Griddle Grill and grill cover and is headed home for a BIG COOKOUT! We're not too sure if Andy will be giving the grill to his Dad as a Father's Day present, or keeping it for himself. Hey, he won it and can do with it as he wishes. Maybe they can work out some kind of joint-custody arrangement so everyone's happy.

Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
