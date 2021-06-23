Cancel
Afuri Ramen

By Brant Cox
 9 days ago
Even if you’re a casual ramen eater, you’re probably aware that certain varieties have been oversaturated in LA in the past decade or so (we’re looking at you, tonkotsu). And that’s exactly why the arrival of Afuri in the Arts District is so exciting. The specialty at this Tokyo-based ramen chain is yuzu shio - a light, acidic broth that’s unlike any version that’s ever made its way to LA. The broth itself is made from a combination of chicken, seafood, vegetables, and seaweed - providing a bright umami flavor that hits the spot whether it’s 50 or 100 degrees outside. I also loved their perfectly-crispy gyoza and the crackliness of the fried shiitake wrapped in a soft, pillow-y bun. Right now, they’re only open until 9pm, but with a full cocktail and beer program, Afuri is a great option if you’re looking for a casual big group dinner spot in the AD before heading out on the town.

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

