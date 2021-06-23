Afuri Ramen

Despite the fact that Chicago has fully reopened, pop-ups are still very much a thing. We couldn’t be happier about this, especially when restaurants like Yamma have a place to serve us their wonderful food. This Palestinian restaurant is operating out of Pint in Wicker Park, and the menu has a variety of tasty spreads like hummus and muhammara, salads, and incredible wraps made with their shrak bread. Those wraps have flavors that we can’t stop thinking about - the shish tawook comes with tahini, toum, and whipped feta that complements the spicy grilled chicken. The addition of sumac onions and roasted cauliflower goes great with the light and crispy falafel wrap. And while you can order Yamma for dine-in at the bar (lentil fritters make great drinking food) we also like ordering it for carryout. These sandwiches are huge, and sometimes we prefer making a mess in the comfort of our own homes.