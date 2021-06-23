Cancel
Burton C. Bell Performs Fear Factory Song With Pizza Restaurant’s House Band

By Philip Trapp
Last week, former Fear Factory vocalist Burton C. Bell finished a solo DJ set in Australia with an encore that saw the musician sing a classic Fear Factory track. Backed by the house band at Sydney restaurant and music venue Frankie's Pizza, Bell performed Fear Factory's 1995 Demanufacture song "Replica."

Fear Factory’s Dino Cazares – New Singer Will Have Some Freedom, But We Have to Continue Tradition

Fear Factory's Dino Cazares was the guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio show, joining the host to discuss the band's latest effort, Aggression Continuum. During the chat, Cazares discussed the long path to finally releasing the new music after internal lawsuits delayed the record and offered a hint at how they will move forward after singer Burton C. Bell's exit from the group.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

FEAR FACTORY's DINO CAZARES: 'Demanufacture' Is 'A Classic Record That Stood The Test Of Time'

In a new interview with Cuartel Del Metal, FEAR FACTORY guitarist Dino Cazares reflected on the band's classic second album "Demanufacture", which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2020. Asked what the initial response to the record was from the fans and the critics, Dino said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Some people didn't realize that it was real. Some people thought it was electronic drums — programmed drums. Some people thought my guitars were sampled. Because it was such a tight record, it was so mechanical sounding in some ways, so people thought it wasn't real. I was very happy that I was able to create a sound that people still admire today; people still love it today. Some people are still influenced today by that record. It was a milestone in the band's career, and it was something that we created that, I think, defined the genre of industrial metal. Sure, you had bands like MINISTRY and GODFLESH and stuff like that, but I think that FEAR FACTORY took it to another level. We combined a lot of elements that maybe other people weren't doing. I think one of the main things also was the production of the record. The mixing of the record definitely took it to a new level. When Rhys Fulber and Greg Reely mixed the record, it was mindblowing, that it set the standard for that type of music. The vocals alone inspired a generation of musicians to come, vocalists to come. Syncopated guitars and drums… A lot of people were saying, 'Well, MESHUGGAH made that popular.' Yeah, MESHUGGAH didn't make it popular till much later. FEAR FACTORY at that time was a much bigger band. We were the only band, really, at the time that was really popularizing that style with the syncopated guitars and drums. So, yeah, I feel very lucky that I made a classic record that stood the test of time."
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MACHINE HEAD's ROBB FLYNN Discusses Thrash/Death Metal Influence On Band's New Song 'Become The Firestorm': 'I Loved POSSESSED'

MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn spoke to the "Behind The Vinyl" podcast about the band's new song "Become The Firestorm", which has been described by some fans as one of the most brutally aggressive tracks MACHINE HEAD has ever recorded. Asked about the supposed "black metal" influence on the song's riffing approach, Flynn said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't know if I'm drawing necessarily from black metal, because I grew up in the thrash scene and so I would probably say it's more like something like POSSESSED 'Seven Churches', because that was a band that I would have seen that would have been doing the tremolo picking type of stuff — so, shit like that. But, yeah, all that early death metal was such a big… I think my third or fourth show was POSSESSED before 'Seven Churches' was even released. So that type of death metal really had a big, big impact… I loved POSSESSED, man — I fucking loved that band. And I loved that record, and I still love that record. I think Jeff Becerra — I love that he's going on and continuing the band and singing from a wheelchair. I just think he's a total badass for doing that."
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

FEAR FACTORY's DINO CAZARES: 'A Lot Of Metalheads Have Gone Conservative Compared To What It Was Back In The '80s'

FEAR FACTORY guitarist Dino Cazares spoke to Landry.Audio about how the attitudes of heavy metal fans have evolved over the course of the last four decades since he first started getting into music. "A lot of metalheads are a lot more conservative, which I was really surprised," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "It's changed into that. You think I'd put a video out with a girl shaking her ass and the metalhead community wouldn't fucking attack me? Of course [they would]. MASTODON did that a few years back — they put a video out like that, and people were just so mad about it. A lot of metalheads have gone conservative compared to what it was back in the '80s and even parts of the '90s… That's just how it progressed. People are more aware of the #MeToo-type movement and racism and sexism and all that stuff, and people take all that into consideration now.
