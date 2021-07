Election day in the 37th Assembly District is fast approaching. Now more than ever we need representatives who know how government should work. The Republican candidate tries to portray himself as someone who can be effective in Madison. If past is prologue, he will follow in the footprints of other Republicans and only represent those who voted for him. Nowhere in his handbills does he say he will represent ALL the people. He writes that he will “protect” my rights. Protect them from what? Who is trying to take my rights?