Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edwardsville, IL

Single-Use Bag Fee

cityofedwardsville.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective July 12, 2021, any retail location, excluding restaurants, within the city limits of Edwardsville with at least 7,000 square feet of total floor space must charge a 10¢ fee per bag for all single-use disposable paper and plastic checkout bags. There are twenty-seven such locations within the city limits. The bag fee is not applicable for packaged bulk items such as fruit, vegetables, nuts, grains, candy, small hardware items, wrapped frozen foods, meat, fish, wrapped flowers, prepared foods or bakery goods.

www.cityofedwardsville.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Edwardsville, IL
Government
City
Edwardsville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Frozen Foods#Fruit#Glen Ed Food Pantry#The Goshen Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSCBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
MusicPosted by
Fox News

Gwen Stefani's wedding veil held a sweet tribute to her kids and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani wore a bridal veil that paid tribute to her newly blended family. The 51-year-old pop star had Blake Shelton’s name embroidered onto her veil along with her three sons: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12 and Apollo, 7. Stefani also included her own name to complete the veiled family tree, according to Vera Wang’s business Instagram account.

Comments / 0

Community Policy