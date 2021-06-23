Single-Use Bag Fee
Effective July 12, 2021, any retail location, excluding restaurants, within the city limits of Edwardsville with at least 7,000 square feet of total floor space must charge a 10¢ fee per bag for all single-use disposable paper and plastic checkout bags. There are twenty-seven such locations within the city limits. The bag fee is not applicable for packaged bulk items such as fruit, vegetables, nuts, grains, candy, small hardware items, wrapped frozen foods, meat, fish, wrapped flowers, prepared foods or bakery goods.www.cityofedwardsville.com