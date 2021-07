Sundown Salute will include the traditional parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tricia Verschage Parade Coordinator,said that the grand marshal for that event will not be an individual this year but a sign in the grand marshal vehicle. "Not only are we saluting America but we are saluting our front line workers so our doctors, our nurses, our law enforcement, the firefighters, the teachers, our store workers, factory workers, our food workers." Vershage added that basically anyone who had to go to work every day are the people being honored.