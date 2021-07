Sweet Grass is led by Charleston resident and founder, Jarrod Swanger and Chicago native and entrepreneur Brian Friedopfer. They introduced Sweet Grass Vodka to the highly competitive spirits market in late 2020, and already, is currently available online, in Total Wine’s southeast locations, and through distributors in Texas, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Illinois. Sweet Grass is in the midst of a rapid scale-up and expansion while it completes its second location, a state-of-the-art craft distillery and bottling plant in Charleston’s Brewery District. The distillery is scheduled to open in September of this year.