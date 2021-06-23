Cantwell Announces Over $217 Million in Grants to Washington State Airports
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), the Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, announced more than $217 million in grants from the Airport Rescue Grants program awarded to Washington airports to help them recover from losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cantwell helped secure this funding in the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law by President Biden on March 11, 2021.