Washington State

Cantwell Announces Over $217 Million in Grants to Washington State Airports

By GNCadm1n
gorgenewscenter.com
 13 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), the Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, announced more than $217 million in grants from the Airport Rescue Grants program awarded to Washington airports to help them recover from losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cantwell helped secure this funding in the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law by President Biden on March 11, 2021.

