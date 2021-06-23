Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Oilfield Services looking for data that provides a competitive edge

jwnenergy.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s become an all-too-familiar reality: Thin operating margins, industry consolidation and the need to stay relevant as customers adopt new technologies present multiple challenges for Canadian oilfield service companies. As E&P operators are forced to squeeze costs, it’s clearly more vital than ever to maintain existing contracts and identify new...

www.jwnenergy.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilfield Services#Data Infrastructure#Data Integration#Data Architecture#Canadian#E P#Geologic Systems Ltd#M A#Mro#Etl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Market Data
Related
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

HPE acquires Zerto to expand HPE GreenLake cloud data services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Zerto in a transaction valued at $374 million. This acquisition expands HPE GreenLake and continues to deliver on HPE Storage’s shift to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business. “Data is now the most critical asset,”...
Technologyoilmanmagazine.com

How is IoT Improving Oil and Gas Monitoring?

The Internet of Things (IoT) is widely used in many industries, including the oil and gas sectors. Applying the technology in thoughtful, actionable ways can increase profits and safety while minimizing adverse events. For example, an oil IoT sensor on an offshore rig could make people aware of an issue before it becomes a severe occurrence that harms people and the environment.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Cloud Computing Service Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Amazon, Salesforce.com, VMware

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global Cloud Computing Service Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Cloud Computing Service Market Report.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market May Set New Growth Story | T-Systems, Ensono, Zensar Technologies

2020-2025 Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Accenture, Zensar Technologies, Capgemini, Fujitsu, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Ensono, T-Systems, NTT Group, Atos, IBM, Wipro, Orange Business Services & Infosys.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Micro Data Center Market Is Booming Worldwide | Schneider Electric, Hewlett, Rittal, Vertiv, IBM

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global Micro Data Center Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Micro Data Center Market Report.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Dell EMC, DataCore Software

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Server Storage Area Network (SAN) market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Competitive Landscape, Size, Demand, Research Methodology, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

The global big data as a service (BDaaS) market size reached USD 14.88 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing need to reduce costs of in-house big data infrastructure. Rising demand for big data as a service solution to improve decision-making abilities and Return On Investment (ROI) is also expected to augment market growth over the forecast period. Increasing usage of social media analytics is expected to boost global big data as a service (BDaaS) market growth going ahead.
Hoboken, NJStamford Advocate

3 Ways Companies Gain a Competitive Edge with Data Governance

HOBOKEN, N.J. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and data governance expert, explains three ways companies gain a competitive edge with data governance in a new article. The informative article first describes how organizations sit on mountains of data with often untapped potential. The author then...
Businessmartechseries.com

Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help Companies Accelerate Data-Driven Transformation

Accenture has entered into an agreement to acquire Trivadis AG, an IT services provider specializing in platforms and solutions that enable highly automated provisioning and innovative use of data. Trivadis’s team of more than 710 professionals located across Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Denmark, and Romania will join Accenture’s Data & AI team within the Accenture Cloud First group. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Softwareinformation-age.com

Why edge computing is an imperative for innovation in a data-driven world

Claudio Scola, head of product management EMEA at Lumen Technologies, discusses the importance of edge computing for innovation in a data-driven world. A recent survey, conducted by IDC and sponsored by Lumen Technologies and Intel Corporation, indicates that two-thirds of global IT leaders are implementing edge computing, a distributed model where data processing happens closer to the point of digital interaction. IDC predicts that by 2023, over 50% of new enterprise IT infrastructure deployed will be at the edge; and by 2024, the number of apps at the edge will increase by 800%. So why is edge high on today’s IT agenda?
TechnologyCSO

SD-WAN: Enabler of Innovative Edge Services

Market demand and technology enablers are converging to put edge compute at the forefront of industry discussions. These drivers have been further accelerated with COVID-19. IDC predicts that by 2024, over 50% of new enterprise IT infrastructure deployed will be at the edge rather than in corporate datacenters, up from less than 10% today. By 2024, there will be an 800% increase in the number of applications at the edge. IDC predicts that in terms of edge locations, the potential deployment of over 7 million edge locations in the same time frame will support an exponentially increasing number of IoT devices, which are expected to reach around 38 billion.
Marketsaithority.com

Faropoint Selects Cherre to Provide Data Warehouse Solution

Cherre’s Turnkey Data Management Platform Will Enable Faropoint to Leverage Their Data for Deeper Analysis and Better Decision Making. Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data management and analytics platform, announced that it will provide a data warehouse solution for Faropoint, a real estate investment firm focused on last-mile industrial real estate. Faropoint selected Cherre’s data management platform because it’s the only solution that is purpose-built for the real estate industry, and provides seamless integration with existing systems.
Businessaithority.com

Internet Data Center Service Provider Xunpusen Announces New Partnership With Leading Ecommerce Brand

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology announced that the Company’s operating subsidiary, Xunpusen Technology Co., Ltd. an innovative communication services and Internet Data Center (“IDC”) business provider, has entered into a new partnership with one of China’s reputable e-commerce brands, covering the areas of server hosting services and broadband speed improvement.
ComputersForbes

How Streaming At The 5G Edge Can Help Tame Data Storage Costs

Chris Neisinger is Chief Technology Officer at Guavus, a Thales company and pioneer in telecom AI-driven analytics. Edge computing will inevitably join forces with streaming analytics to help communications service providers (CSPs) monetize their emerging 5G networks with the internet of things (IoT) and other real-time services. These are early...
Agriculturecountryfolks.com

Providing employee feedback from data collection

Data collection on the farm can benefit the entire farm team and the dairy’s bottom line. Dr. Lisa Holden, associate professor of dairy and animal science at Penn State, said cameras are commonly used in various areas throughout dairy farms and can collect valuable information that allows managers to provide feedback. “It isn’t about finger-pointing,” said Holden. “It’s about ‘How can we make things better? What’s happening that we can get this done, work as a team and fix things.’”
Softwarepharmaceutical-technology.com

Cloudleaf and OnAsset Announce Cargo Edge Data Partnership

Cloudleaf, Inc. and OnAsset Intelligence, Inc. are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to bring enhanced insight into the movement of cargo throughout the supply chain. Combining Cloudleaf’s supply chain visibility and optimization SaaS platform with OnAsset’s suite of monitoring devices, this partnership will enable users to know, with a high degree of accuracy, the location, condition and security details of high-value shipments throughout the globe.
Industryaithority.com

Hytera’s Digital Communications Solution Gives The Mining Industry A Competitive Edge

Hytera’s digital communications solution gives the mining industry a competitive edge. The Hytera 4G LTE Intelligent Communications Solution for Mining offers an integrated platform capable of supporting a wide range of audio, video, data and M2M/IoT applications suitable for surface, strip, open-pit and underground mining. Global trends impacting the mining...
Real Estateaithority.com

HqO Meets Rigorous Data Privacy and Security Standards to Provide Highest Level of Service to Global CRE Market

Tenant Experience Technology Leader Achieves SOC 2 Type II and ISO-27001 Certifications. HqO, the end-to-end tenant experience operating system for office buildings, announces it has achieved SOC 2 Type II and ISO-27001 certifications. These milestones reflect the company’s commitment to data privacy and security compliance as the company scales operations worldwide with more than 150 million square feet of real estate currently under management.
Public Safetychannele2e.com

An Inside Look at Cybercrime-as-a-Service

You’ve likely heard of software-as-a-service (SaaS), infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), and numerous other “as-a-service” platforms that help support the modern business world. What you may not know is that cybercriminals often use the same business concepts and service models in their own organizations as regular, non-criminal enterprises; i.e., the same practices the majority of their intended victims use.