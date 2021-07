Ahead of the release of their massive Black Album boxset and The Metallica Blacklist on September 10, Metallica have shared a previously unheard demo version of Sad But True. The rough version goes by the name ​“take 36”, and was recorded at One on One Recording in Los Angeles, CA on February 5, 1991. It’s taken from the Rough & Alternate Mixes 2CD release of their Black Album remaster, which will consist of a ton of special and never-before-heard versions of Black Album material just like this.