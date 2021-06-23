Cancel
The Dalles, OR

ODF: Restrictions for Industrial Operations Increase With Rise in Wildfire Risk

By GNCadm1n
 13 days ago

[THE DALLES, Ore.] Industrial Fire Precaution Levels (IFPL) for Oregon Department of Forestry protected lands in Hood River and Wasco counties (MH-1 and MH-4) will increase June 23, 2021, at 12:01 a.m. Fire behavior in recent days combined with the forecast of hot, dry weather has prompted fire managers to implement further restrictions to reduce the potential of wildfire ignition from forest operations.

