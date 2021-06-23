Cancel
Consumer Credit Snapshot Shows Fewer Accounts In Financial Hardship Since Last Year

By Katie Jensen
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
 10 days ago

In May of 2020, 7.48% of financial hardship accounts represented mortgage delinquencies. A year later, only 4.07% represented mortgage delinquencies. The May 2021 Consumer Credit Snapshot shows that accounts in “financial hardship” status dropped significantly compared to one year ago. The snapshot examines the status of financial hardship programs entered into by consumers for credit products, including auto loans, credit cards, and mortgages.

nationalmortgageprofessional.com
