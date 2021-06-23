Milk protein could help boost blueberries' healthfulness

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. [S]cientists are figuring out how to make animal protein without using any animal cells at all – by using fermentation. As journalist Larissa Zimberoff notes in her new book Technically Food, “We don’t have to look far to find examples of it in the food we eat,” such as rennet in cheesemaking—an enzyme used to coagulate milk, which we used to get from the stomach lining of young calves.