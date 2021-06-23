Cancel
Financial Reports

GSK outlines ambitious 10-year plan, but hits investors' near-term outlook

By Jonathan Gardner
biopharmadive.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlaxoSmithKline aims to earn 33 billion pounds, or roughly $46 billion, in annual sales in 2031, betting that new experimental drugs for infectious disease, cancer and immune conditions will drive growth following an exit from consumer healthcare planned for next year. The planned transition to the "new GSK," which company...

BusinessLife Style Extra

Moody's raises GSK outlook to stable as tips debt cut amid spin-off

(Alliance News) - Moody's Investors Service on Friday upped its outlook for GlaxoSmithKline PLC, after the pharmaceutical firm laid out its strategic vision last week. The ratings agency now has a stable outlook for GSK, raised from negative. It affirms its A2 long-term senior unsecured rating. "Today's outlook change follows...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Purple Innovation (PRPL) To Outline 3 to 5 Year Financial Targets. Updates Second Quarter Outlook and Withdraws Annual Outlook

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple" or the "Company"), a leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress, today is hosting a Virtual Investor and Analyst Session beginning at 1:00 pm ET and ending at approximately 3:30 pm ET. A live webinar of management's presentation is available at https://investors.purple.com/. A replay of the webinar and a copy of the presentation materials will be available following the presentation at https://investors.purple.com/.
Businessmoneyweek.com

Shake-up at GSK won’t placate investors

Emma Walmsley (pictured), CEO of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), has launched “the most radical shake-up” of the group in 20 years, says Hannah Boland in The Daily Telegraph. The plan is to spin off GSK’s consumer-healthcare arm, “which makes toothpaste and... painkillers”, and use the cash raised to boost sales at the core business, dubbed “new GSK”.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

GSK rejects Elliott's demands for board change, consumer sale

(Reuters) -GSK on Friday rejected Elliott's demands that the British company change its board and sell its consumer healthcare arm after separating it from its pharma business, a day after strongly worded proposals from the activist investor. "The Board strongly believes Emma Walmsley is the right leader of New GSK...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$4.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce $4.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.10 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
BusinessGenomeWeb

Caribou Biosciences Files for $100M IPO

NEW YORK – In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Caribou Biosciences said it is planning a $100 million initial public offering. The firm hasn't yet priced or set a date for the offering, but said it expects that its new shares will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CRBU once the IPO closes. BofA Securities, Citigroup, and SVB Leerink are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Investor Elliott says GSK should consider sale of consumer health

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott urged GlaxoSmithKline to consider the sale of its consumer healthcare business, which is being listed next year. “Any strategic opportunity for the sale of CH (consumer healthcare) should be diligently pursued and accompanied by a clear plan for how GSK will use the proceeds,” Elliott said in a letter to the GSK board, confirming it had taken a significant position in GSK.
Businesswsau.com

Factbox: Activist investor Elliott’s five proposals for GSK

(Reuters) – Activist fund Elliott, which has taken a “significant” stake in pharmaceuticals group GSK, has written to the British company’s board setting out five main recommendations to improve the company’s performance.. Below is a summary of Elliott’s proposals. ENSURING ‘RIGHT’ LEADERSHIP. Elliott wants GSK to appoint non-executive directors with...
Stocksinvesting.com

Elliott Management says GSK has 45% upside after years of underperformance

Investing.com – Hedge fund Elliott Management has released a 17-page letter to the GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) chairman and board of directors, saying the company has underperformed for years and has an opportunity to generate up to 45% upside in its share price. This is the first time the hedge fund has...
MarketsSchaeffer's Investment Research

Activist Investor Calls for Leadership Shake-Up at GSK

The shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) are up 0.4% at $39.96 this morning, following news that Elliott Management has urged the British pharmaceutical company to name a new set of board directors to decide the future of its CEO Emma Walmsley. The activist investor wrote in a 17-page letter stating that GSK has "underperformed every single peer in over nearly every conceivable timeframe," adding that with "superior execution," it could see a roughly 45% bounce in share prices leading up to its consumer health spinoff in mid-2022.
BusinessMetro International

Investor Elliott wants GSK leadership settled before split

LONDON (Reuters) -Activist investor Elliott said GlaxoSmithKline should review its leadership and consider a sale of its consumer healthcare business as it confirmed on Thursday that it had taken a significant stake in the British pharmaceuticals group. GSK last week set out plans for a separate listing next year of...
BusinessPhramalive.com

Activist Investor Continues Campaign Against Walmsley, GSK Leadership

Activist investor Elliott Management continues to push for a change in leadership at GlaxoSmithKline ahead of the planned 2022 split of the company. Without specifically calling her out, the investment group made it clear that current Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley should not continue to lead. In an 18-page letter,...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Vertex Pharmaceuticals Be a Prime Acquisition Target?

Many investors expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) could make additional acquisitions in the not-too-distant future with its growing cash stockpile. However, there is a different possibility for the big biotech. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on June 23, 2021, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss whether or not Vertex might be a prime acquisition target.
BusinessThe Guardian

Activist investor Elliott tries to force GSK boss to reapply for her job

The US activist investor Elliott Management has in effect demanded Dame Emma Walmsley reapply for her job as chief executive of GlaxoSmithKline before the pharmaceutical company’s demerger of its consumer healthcare division next year. In a 17-page public letter (pdf) to GSK chairman Sir Jonathan Symonds and the board, the...
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Triamcinolone Market 2021 Future Challenges, Production, Demand Analysis And Outlook To 2029 : Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Mylan, GSK

This market research report added by Market.biz provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Triamcinolone Market. Based on historic growth analysis and the current scenario of the Triamcinolone marketplace, the report intends to offer actionable insights on Global Triamcinolone market growth projections. The analyzed data in the report is based on findings of extensive primary and secondary research. Insights drawn from data serve as excellent tools that facilitate a deeper understanding of multiple aspects of the Global Triamcinolone market. This further helps users with their developmental strategy. This Triamcinolone market report covers all the factors such as CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several others with proper and authentic data. Also, with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment researchers and analysts offers accurate and verified information through the report.