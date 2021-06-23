Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Seeking a treatment for IBS pain in tarantula venom

Science Daily
 13 days ago

For patients who have inflammatory bowel syndrome (IBS), the condition is literally a pain in the gut. Chronic -- or long-term -- abdominal pain is common, and there are currently no effective treatment options for this debilitating symptom. In a new study in ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science, researchers identify a new potential source of relief: a molecule derived from spider venom. In experiments with mice, they found that one dose could stop symptoms associated with IBS pain.

www.sciencedaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibs#Chronic Pain#Venom#Pain Relief#Abdominal Pain#Peruvian#Tsp1a
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsDetroit News

Dr. Roach: Criteria for diagnosing lupus

Dear Dr. Roach: I am 79 years old, at a healthy weight, and I exercise often. Recently I had a blood test that showed several markers for lupus. The doctor wants to put me on hydroxychloroquine. But first I had to have my eyes checked because the drug seems to have an effect on your vision. My ophthalmologist checked my eyes and said it would be OK to take the drug. But I’m nervous about it.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in the Morning, It May Be an Early Sign of Parkinson's

This subtle symptom is easy to overlook—but it could be pointing toward a problem. Parkinson's disease (PD) is a lifelong, progressive disorder that can cause difficulty walking, balancing, and completing other fine motor tasks. It occurs when nerve cells in the brain that produce dopamine—a chemical that influences movement—die or become otherwise ineffective. Today, nearly one million Americans and over 10 million people worldwide suffer from PD, and that number is expected to rise in the coming decades.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Skin, It Could Be an Early Sign of Diabetes

Talk to a doctor if you notice this skin condition that's often a warning sign. Diabetes is a condition that can quietly sneak up on you well before you notice that something is off, but getting an early diagnosis is important to your treatment. Knowing some of the early signs of diabetes—including the more unusual ones—will give you a good idea of when it's time to see a doctor. And there's one symptom that you can spot easily, if you know what to look for: Experts say that early on, diabetes can manifest in a specific way on your skin. Read on to find out what kind of mark you should be keeping an eye out for.
Idaho Falls, IDPost Register

Local doctor offers breakthrough treatment for chronic lower back pain

Dr. Nathan Sneddon — double board certified and fellowship trained in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine — is one of the few doctors in the region to offer an innovative approach to provide relief for patients suffering from chronic low back pain. The Intracept® procedure is minimally invasive procedure that...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Molecule derived from tarantula venom may help relieve chronic IBS pain

For patients who have inflammatory bowel syndrome (IBS), the condition is literally a pain in the gut. Chronic -- or long-term -- abdominal pain is common, and there are currently no effective treatment options for this debilitating symptom. In a new study in ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science, researchers identify a new potential source of relief: a molecule derived from spider venom. In experiments with mice, they found that one dose could stop symptoms associated with IBS pain.
HealthPosted by
Well+Good

All the Intel on Cold Laser Therapy, Which Can Speed Recovery and Relieve Pain

You know what’s cool? Cold laser therapy, a new treatment that’s gaining popularity within the fitness and health space as a form of recovery. Post-workout, it can help to treat chronic pain and inflammation, plus promote tissue growth and wound healing, says Ben Lee, MD, a plastic surgeon at Wave Plastic Surgery in California. “It involves applying low-intensity laser energy to injured tissue,” he explains. “And unlike ‘hot’ lasers, cold laser therapy does not rely on application of heat, which can burn the skin.”
HealthPosted by
SlashGear

Kratom may be particularly risky for older adults seeking pain relief

Chronic pain is a terrible problem without an adequate solution. Many people resort to opioid medication for pain relief, but concerns about addiction have resulted in many doctors reducing or eliminating the narcotics offered to patients. Many people turn to alternative options for pain relief as a result, and one popular solution is a plant called kratom.
SciencePosted by
The Independent

Scientists identify potential source of relief for IBS sufferers: tarantula venom

Researchers have discovered a new potential source of pain relief for chronic IBS sufferers: a molecule derived from tarantula venom.The international team of scientists from Australia, the US and Germany found that one dose of the spider-venom infused treatment reduced symptoms associated with IBS pain in mice.Tarantula venom was chosen as the focus of the study, as it contains the richest known source of molecules that alter the activity of sodium channels — body signalling pathways responsible for recognising and feeling pain.According to the NHS, irritable bowel syndrome is a common condition affecting the digestive system. It causes stomach cramps,...
Mental HealthPosted by
MyTexasDaily

Understanding the Complexity of Diagnosing and Living with Schizophrenia

(BPT) - More than 20 million people worldwide are living with schizophrenia — a chronic, serious and often severely disabling brain disorder.[1],[2]. Schizophrenia ranks as one of the top 15 leading causes of disability globally.[3] However, it can be difficult for people to receive an accurate schizophrenia diagnosis, as the condition is frequently stigmatized or confused with other disorders. Following diagnosis, many people spend years searching for treatment that works for them.[4]
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

New treatment targeting senescent cells boosts functional recovery from spinal cord injury

Senescent cells prevent tissue recovery following spinal cord injury, and a new drug targeting these cells could therefore improve functional recovery capacity. Spinal Cord Injury. Image Credit: Viacheslav Nikolaenko/Shutterstock.com. Exploring treatments for spinal cord injury in animal models. Notorious for having a poor ability to recover from spinal cord injuries,...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Are First-Line Treatments for IBDs

Other options for Crohn disease and ulcerative colitis include biologics, corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, and vedolizumab. Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) or disorder that can cause inflammation and further complications, such as ulcers in the digestive tract system. UC affects the inside lining of the colon...
Diseases & Treatmentshealthday.com

Infectious Arthritis

When we think of invading bacteria, we usually don't think of our joints as a potential target. But if there's an infection somewhere in your body, the germs can travel through your bloodstream to attack a joint. Bacteria can also enter a joint directly, either right after surgery or from an injury, for example. Either way, the infected joint becomes swollen, inflamed, and painful. Doctors call this condition septic arthritis, bacterial arthritis, or infectious arthritis.
New York City, NYPosted by
SELF

6 Facts About Taking Biologic Medication for an Autoimmune Condition

You may have so many questions about autoimmune disorder treatment, including biologic medications, after being diagnosed with one of the 80-plus types of autoimmune diseases. It’s a very important question, as your treatment plan will largely influence how you feel both mentally and physically on a daily basis. Autoimmune disorders...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Biochemical pathway to skin darkening holds implications for prevention of skin cancers

A skin pigmentation mechanism that can darken the color of human skin as a natural defense against ultraviolet (UV)-associated cancers has been discovered by scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). Mediating the biological process is an enzyme, NNT, which plays a key role in the production of melanin (a pigment that protects the skin from harmful UV rays) and whose inhibition through a topical drug or ointment could potentially reduce the risk of skin cancers. The study was published online in Cell.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk Is Higher, Research Shows

You might assume that as you get older, your mind naturally becomes less sharp, but this is not exactly a normal part of aging, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you start experiencing memory troubles such as getting lost in a familiar neighborhood, forgetting old memories, or even forgetting the names of your loved ones, these could be signs of dementia, a condition that impairs one's cognitive abilities. Dementia typically affects those who are older, but many people go their entire lives without developing it. There are, however, risk factors to be aware of. Accumulating research has found that your oral health could actually give you insight into your chances of developing dementia. Read on to find out what signs you should be looking for in your mouth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy