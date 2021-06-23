LEFT TO MY OWN DEVICES: The importance of the CIA Triad

For as long as I’ve been involved in and tracking cybersecurity issues there have been two fundamental truths about the problems created by digital scofflaws. First, the primary reason that the bad guys keep scoring points is that security relies on we people above all else. Sure, there are anti-virus programs, multi-factor authorization schemes, and password protocols that all help mitigate the risks inherent to conducting life online. There are laws and regulations meant to introduce protections. Other factors are in play as well. But, when it all boils down to the primary mode of defense, it’s on you and me. Ask any security expert what contributes most to incidents of breach and their response will be “users,” or some other label given to us. We ignore the password best practices. We click into those malicious links in an email. We share too much information without realizing the risks. Take us out of the equation and many problems go away.