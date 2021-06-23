Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

LEFT TO MY OWN DEVICES: The importance of the CIA Triad

By Ed Zuger Local columnist
Corbin Times Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn information security and privacy circles, whether in government agencies, company settings, or an academic forum, there is an age-old bit of wisdom that frames the entire, convoluted, hi-tech mess of cybersecurity: the CIA Triad. This “CIA” is not abbreviated for the mostly clandestine Central Intelligence Agency. That CIA provides intel to the President through our Director of National Intelligence. That CIA is also so much more fun to base movies and spy novels on than the CIA I’m invoking today.

www.thetimestribune.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Musial
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#American Baseball#Triad#Cia#National Intelligence#Michelin#Cubs#Little League#The Negro League#Sabr#The Major League Baseball#Baseball Reference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

CIA headquarters scare caused by dog collar device

A dog collar device triggered the brief closure of the front gate at CIA headquarters in Virginia Friday as law enforcement swarmed the scene to investigate. The intelligence agency told Fox News the device was a remote control for a dog training collar. "The investigation identified the small electronic device...
PoliticsCorbin Times Tribune

LEFT TO MY OWN DEVICES: Yes. More government, please.

For as long as I’ve been involved in and tracking cybersecurity issues there have been two fundamental truths about the problems created by digital scofflaws. First, the primary reason that the bad guys keep scoring points is that security relies on we people above all else. Sure, there are anti-virus programs, multi-factor authorization schemes, and password protocols that all help mitigate the risks inherent to conducting life online. There are laws and regulations meant to introduce protections. Other factors are in play as well. But, when it all boils down to the primary mode of defense, it’s on you and me. Ask any security expert what contributes most to incidents of breach and their response will be “users,” or some other label given to us. We ignore the password best practices. We click into those malicious links in an email. We share too much information without realizing the risks. Take us out of the equation and many problems go away.
Mclean, VAklkntv.com

DEVELOPING: CIA Headquarters shuts down, unknown electronic device found

MCLEAN, Va. (KLKN) — The area surrounding the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) Headquarters was closed down Friday afternoon after a mysterious package was found near its front gates. The area has since been reopened after the bomb squad gave the all-clear. An explosive ordnance disposable robot was also seen inspecting...
MilitaryNPR

The Early Years Of The CIA

In his book, 'The Quiet Americans,' author Scott Anderson profiles four daring and resourceful soldiers who became intelligence agents after World War II, when America was strong and respected after defeating Nazi Germany. The CIA then embarked on hundreds of ill-considered covert operations in Eastern Europe, and its obsession with fighting Communism propelled it into the subversion of several democratically-elected governments around the world.
Public SafetyThe Hacker News

NSA, FBI Reveal Hacking Methods Used by Russian Military Hackers

An ongoing brute-force attack campaign targeting enterprise cloud environments has been spearheaded by the Russian military intelligence since mid-2019, according to a joint advisory published by intelligence agencies in the U.K. and U.S. The National Security Agency (NSA), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and...
MilitaryPosted by
Popular Science

How do you make AI trustworthy? Here’s the Pentagon’s plan.

On a battlefield in the future, a soldier may have a split second to decide if the information sent to them by an algorithm is accurate. The future of war may hinge on these moments, and before we get there, the Department of Defense wants to make sure that everyone, from the American public to the officers in command to the actual people doing the fighting, trust that when the United States involves artificial intelligence in war, that AI can be trusted.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Top Pentagon cyber official’s security clearance yanked, allegedly leaked classified info, under investigation report says

Katie Arrington, the chief information security officer for acquisition for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, had her security clearance suspended, was placed on leave, and is under investigation for suspected unauthorized disclosures of classified information from a military intelligence agency, according to an official document reported by Bloomberg on Tuesday.
Public SafetyComputer Weekly

NCSC joins US authorities to expose Russian brute force campaign

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), alongside US partners including the National Security Agency (NSA), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), have today published a joint security advisory exposing a long-running campaign of brute force cyber attacks by Russia’s GRU military intel unit.
POTUSWashington Times

NSA discloses hacking methods it says are used by Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and British agencies disclosed on Thursday details of “brute force” methods they say have been used by Russian intelligence to try to break into the cloud services of hundreds of government agencies, energy companies and other organizations. An advisory released by the U.S. National Security Agency...
WorldVoice of America

US, Britain Warn of Russian ‘Brute Force’ Cyber Campaign

WASHINGTON - The United States and Britain are sounding another alarm about Russian activity in cyberspace, accusing the Kremlin of repeatedly trying to smash its way into the critical systems of government agencies, defense contractors, universities and even political parties. . A joint advisory Thursday from the U.S. National Security Agency...
Worldlawfareblog.com

Cybersecurity Advisory on Russian GRU Led Gobal Brute Force Campaign

On July 1, 2021, the National Security Agency, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United Kingdom's National Cyber Security Centre released a cybersecurity advisory revealing a past but likely ongoing brute force campaign targeting hundreds of U.S. and foreign organizations. The advisory specifically identified how the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) 85th Main Special Service Center (GTsSS) is using various tactics, techniques and procedures in this campaign to penate government and private sector victim networks. The advisory further warned that these exploitations are “almost certainly ongoing” and for system administrators “to immediately review the indicators of compromise included in the advisory and to apply the recommended mitigations.”
PoliticsBeta News

Surprise, surprise! Microsoft exec says the government is spying on you

Intelligence agencies may have begun life as a good idea -- a way to keep their respective countries safe -- and in the beginning we mostly trusted them. But their overt secrecy soon became apparent with things like the famous Roswell incident and the best known "secret" location in the world -- Area 51.
Politicskclu.org

Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Believes The NSA Is Spying On Him. It's Not

Fox News host Tucker Carlson claims the National Security Agency is spying on him and wants him off of the air. The NSA denies Carlson’s claims. NPR’s David Folkenflik explains the details. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Congress & Courtsbiometricupdate.com

US Congressmen reintroduce sweeping digital ID bill

A bipartisan group of U.S. congressmen have reintroduced a broad-ranging bill to develop legislation around digital identity, according to the website of Congressman Bill Foster (D-IL), the introducing member. The ‘Improving Digital Identity Act of 2021’ will ask the House of Representatives to consider three main areas: the creation of...
Military19fortyfive.com

Belgorod: Russia’s New Submarine Has the U.S. Navy (and the World) Really Confused

One of Russia’s largest and most complex submarines, the K-329 Belgorod, has officially started its sea trials, as per expert naval analysis. The Belgorod is one of the largest submarines in terms of displacement in existence today, exceeded only by the Soviet — now Russian — Typhoon class, which is coincidentally the largest submarine ever built. The design is also larger than the American Ohio-class submarines, the largest submarines ever commissioned into the United States Navy. The K-329 is in essence a highly modified Oscar-II class submarine, a nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine design.
Military19fortyfive.com

The Navy’s Biggest Fear Came True: An Aircraft Carrier Was ‘Sunk’ by a Submarine

In 2005, USS Ronald Reagan, a newly constructed $6.2 billion dollar aircraft carrier, sank after being hit by multiple torpedoes. Fortunately, this did not occur in actual combat, but was simulated as part of a war game pitting a carrier task force including numerous antisubmarine escorts against HSMS Gotland, a small Swedish diesel-powered submarine displacing 1,600 tons. Yet despite making multiple attacks runs on the Reagan, the Gotland was never detected.