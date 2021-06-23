Gen Z/Millennial Housing Platform, Lower, Raises $100 Million In Series A Funding
The Gen Z and Millennial home finance platform, Lower, raised $100 million in a Series A Funding round, led by venture capital firm Accel. With 16,000 reviews averaging five stars, this marks the largest fintech company to raise Series A funding, surpassing millions of dollars, and the largest ever Series A round raised by an Ohio company.