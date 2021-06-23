Gen Z/Millennial Housing Platform, Lower, Raises $100 Million In Series A Funding

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. Stock-trading app Robinhood filed its S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, revealing $959 million in revenue in 2020, up 245 percent year-over-year. The company also turned a profit in 2020, generating $7 million in net income after incurring $107 million in net losses in 2019. Most recently, the company reported having 17.7 million monthly active users and $81 billion under custody. Among the largest shareholders in the company are DST Global, Index Ventures, New Enterprise Associates, and Ribbit Capital.