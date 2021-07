Investors are always looking for new opportunities where to allocate their funds across the spectrum of capital. This is in most cases a sophisticated process that includes strategies and many stages to evaluate potential instruments to reach a decision that requires investment management capabilities at several levels. It is normally a challenging ask from a traditional perspective, but when looking at it from a Sustainable & Impact Investing prism it becomes even more challenging to find opportunities as an investor. This goes hand in hand with the difficulty to find role models for best practices as Investment Managers, in order to launch attractive and impactful products that will attract the right value-aligned investors.