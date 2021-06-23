Cancel
West Grove, PA

Avon Grove Charter School Early Learning Center Receives National Recognition

By MyChesCo
 9 days ago
WEST GROVE, PA — Avon Grove Charter School announced that it has been recognized as a 2020-21 Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Distinguished School. It is one of just 310 schools across the U.S. to receive this honor for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students through PLTW Launch. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in schools across the U.S.

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

