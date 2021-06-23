Cancel
Oregon State

Oregon State Police is Requesting Public’s Assistance with Homicide Investigation – Coos County

By GNCadm1n
gorgenewscenter.com
 13 days ago

On Friday, June 18, 2021 Oregon State Police assisted numerous agencies with the investigation of multiple homicides that occurred in Coos County. The suspect, Oen Nicholson, traveled to Hwy 126, near Noti, in Lane County where the vehicle Nicholson was driving was ditched. It is believed that Nicholson obtained a ride from someone in the Noti area to Springfield where Laura Johnson was abducted and taken to Wisconsin.

gorgenewscenter.com
