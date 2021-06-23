Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

Minnehaha Country Club agrees to host Sanford International through 2024

By Dakota News Now staff
dakotanewsnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford International announced Wednesday the Minnehaha Country Club has agreed to continue hosting the tournament through 2024. The Minnehaha Country Club Board of Directors and its Membership agreed on the two-year extension. The extension still needs final approval from Sanford International and PGA Tour Champions. In November 2020, following a survey, the country club announced it would not approve an extension and would host the tournament through 2022.

www.dakotanewsnow.com
