There’s a beauty in baseball when it’s played with the excitement of a child. Summer nights at a local park playing and learning the game in front of dozens is where it begins, but the ultimate goal for many is to get to the Mecca of college baseball and TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. A decade ago, four players from the Germantown Giants travel ball team would have never imagined that in 2021 they’d reach college baseball ecstasy together.